The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Top 5 gaming trends to watch for in 2021

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 10, 2021 17:13
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Although gaming has been popular for decades, 2020 saw one of the largest increases in the adoption of gaming for entertainment. Global events led to people around the world spending more time at home, hungry for new sources of fun and entertainment. The gaming industry has developed and matured over the course of the last 40 years and there is now a game on the market for everyone. 
The gaming industry is one of the biggest players in the entertainment sector and is predicted by market analysts to continue growing at an exponential rate. Below are five of the emergent trends likely to cause a shake-up in the industry in 2021: 
Augmented reality and virtual reality take center stage 
Augmented reality and virtual reality, or AR and VR, have been steadily developing in their capabilities and popularity over the last five years. We are now at a point when the design quality, game play design and features have become better and easier to use and interact with. In 2016, AR and VR technologies and games generated roughly $1 billion, and market analysts have predicted that AR and VR will generate an estimated $19 billion in 2021 – which is quite a testament to the growth of this technology. The technology has matured, the audience has grown and now it is time for AR and VR to take center stage. 
New gaming consoles 
The launch of the PS5 spawned endless memes, jokes and fan videos and this level of excitement is likely to continue increasing. Microsoft and Sony are both entering the fray and plan on launching their own, new consoles in 2021. It is evident from the increase of new design, technology and innovation that the gaming industry feels very confident about how the next few years will go. 
Innovation in the online casino sector
The online casino industry has experienced a massive boom in attendance over the course of the last 10 years and market analysts are predicting that online gambling will only increase in popularity over the course of the next few years. There are now thousands of different online casinos for gamblers to choose from. As a result of that heightened, tough competition, online casinos are becoming more innovative and offering highly competitive incentives and bonuses to players. 
SkyCity Casino cut its teeth in the gambling industry decades ago with its brick-and-mortar casinos and has now turned to online gambling. The SkyCity Online Casino offers gamblers a comprehensive array of different casino games, along with seasonal bonuses and competitive offers. Sometimes it can be difficult, if not overwhelming, for gamblers to find the right online casino for them – SkyCity Online Casino makes the choice much easier. 
Payment options expanded
We have been in the midst of a payment revolution since the launch of PayPal decades ago. Now, companies such as Stripe and Wise (previously TransferWise) are revolutionizing the industry, and online banks and micro payment platforms have completely changed how most of us process transactions online and between one another. The payments revolution has also affected the world of gaming, and payment options such as PayPal and cryptocurrency payments are slowly becoming the norm and taking over from traditional bank transfers. 
Also, the biggest gaming production houses are now looking to change the way in which they monetize games. Producers are starting to move away from the model in which gamers pay a large sum up front for a game, and instead are moving towards subscription models and in-game purchase options. 
Spectatorship and gaming 
Gaming has seen a rise in the popularity of spectatorship and social gaming options and it looks like this trend will continue to increase in 2021. A few years ago, e-sports was viewed as a fairly underground, niche sector with very limited appeal. However, e-sports matches rack up millions of views now and both players and teams are developing followings. E-sports will likely continue to grow in popularity as the sport's spectator numbers increase and more funding is brought in. 
Alongside e-sports are other social gaming platforms such as Twitch, which allow popular gamers to livestream their playing. Gaming streamers are able to play, engage with fans and even earn impressive incomes from their streams. Streaming is becoming so popular that even politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jagmeet Singh are starting to use streaming platforms to engage with voters, discuss political issues and have fun. The industry is likely to become more mainstream over the next year. 


Tags virtual reality mobile gaming Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by