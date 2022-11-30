The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Violence – not in my religion!

Forum for interfaith leaders in Israel holds a convention against violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 16:18

Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2022 19:57
Forum for interfaith leaders (photo credit: Beit Morasha)
Forum for interfaith leaders
(photo credit: Beit Morasha)

At a sad and painful time of violence, on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022, religious leaders from all over Israel came together for a convention addressing violence in general, and violence against women in particular. The convention was held at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem, in collaboration with the Michal Sela Forum. 

Violence – not in my religion!

This is the message sent forth by the convention's participants - the Forum for Interfaith Leaders, promoted by the Religious Sectors Division of the Ministry of the Interior and Beit Morasha. The Forum's members declared that they would continue to work together and welcome more religious leaders who choose to advance religious leadership and support programs for intervention and prevention of violence.

The convention opened with Sheikh Amin Canaan's moving story about the murder of his daughter (name). This was followed by a lecture and discussion by Adv. Vered Perry, Legal Advisor of the Michal Sela Forum, equipping the religious leaders with tools for intervention and prevention of domestic violence and violence against women. Attorney Shai Nitzan, former State Attorney of Israel and current Rector of the National Library, told the audience how he had addressed issues of domestic violence as State Attorney. 

Throughout the day participants talked about the devastating terror attacks in Israel. Prof. Benjamin Ish-Shalom, President of Beit Morasha, and Mr. Lior Shachar, Senior Manager at the Religious Sectors Division of the Ministry of the Interior, spoke about the deadly attack perpetrated that morning in Jerusalem, and said: "We must not allow terror attacks to discourage us. We must not despair. Quite the contrary. I believe with my whole heart that by coming together religious leaders from all faiths form a powerful bond that can ultimately prevent all types of violence."

At the end of the convention the Forum for Interfaith Leaders awarded its very first Appreciation Badge to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, for "devoted care and human brotherhood". 

This article was written in cooperation with Beit Morasha



Tags Terrorism shaare zedek medical center interfaith interfaith dialogue
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by