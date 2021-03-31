The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What Are the Most Common Misconceptions About the Divorce Process?

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 31, 2021 10:22
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Nobody enters into a marriage thinking they are going to get divorced. On the other hand, a divorce is a reality of some marriages. A lot of people believe that the divorce process is always ugly. Fortunately, this is not necessarily the case. In contrast, it is complicated. Even though some divorces are more complex than others, it is essential to clear up a few misconceptions about this process. That way, everyone will understand how to streamline the divorce process.
The first common misconception that people have is that only women receive spousal support. Even though it is true that women are more likely to stay at home and men, there are plenty of men who receive spousal support today because women could be the home’s breadwinners. Spousal support is meant to support one spouse until he or she can support himself or herself. In some situations, this could be the husband. Furthermore, keep in mind that spousal support is not necessarily something that has to be included during a divorce settlement.
Another common misconception is that the mother always gets custody of the children. This is a common misconception that people had decades ago. Now, people realize that fathers are just as important in the process of raising children. The judge is always going to act in the best interests of the children. In some situations, this could be awarding custody to the father. There are also plenty of custody arrangements available. It is essential to rely on a trained professional who can evaluate the situation objectively and find the children’s best solution.
It is also a common misconception that each side always gets half of the property. This is not necessarily the case. Courts are focused on providing an equitable division of the assets. This does not necessarily mean that people share everything equally. To be fair, it does not necessarily mean that it has to be even for the distribution of assets and debt. The financial standing of each spouse is going to be taken into account. This also means that if one party ends up with more assets, that party may also have more debt.
Finally, another common misconception that people have is that non-payment of child support will limit visitation. If one spouse is ordered to pay child support, it is essential to keep up with these payments. If this isn't possible, it is necessary to reach out to a trained professional for assistance. On the other hand, it would be cruel to punish the children if one parent is not keeping up with child support payments. Therefore, missed child support payments should not limit visitation rights.
These are a few of the most common misconceptions that people have about the divorce process. No matter how simple divorce may seem, everyone needs to reach out to trained professionals to lend a helping hand. That way, everyone will have access to someone who can help them manage their stress, answer their questions, and advocate for their best interests.


Tags court marriage divorce
