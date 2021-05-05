In recent years Saar Pilosof has become a legend among his Israeli businessmen colleagues. He is widely known and well appreciated for his charisma, brilliant mind, resourcefulness, and fantastic ability to solve any problem that lands on his doorstep.





Early years

So, who is Saar Pilosof and where is he coming from? Born and raised at the periphery of Israel, he has never let his humble beginnings get in his way. He is the firstborn of an orthopedic surgeon and a civil engineer, and as one was always expected to excel in all his endeavors. His parents used to work long hours and completely trusted him with his homework and exams. He has never disappointed them, remaining an A student all the way to high school graduation.





The turning point

According to Mr. Saar Pilosof, the turning point of his life was reading the book written by Robert Kiyosaki “Rich Dad Poor Dad” at the age of 12. The book was gifted to him by his father`s best friend on his birthday. He was already a bookworm, reading 2-3 books a week, but the minute he started to read this book, he could not put it down. He had finished the book within less than three days, having the feeling that his life will never be the same again. As stated by him more than once, it was the beginning of his entrepreneurial career. At such an early age, he realized that he doesn’t want to become a physician like his father or an engineer like his mother. He wanted to become an entrepreneur, much like Robert Kiyosaki, in spite of the fact that he didn’t really understand what it means to be an entrepreneur.

For all he knew, he wanted to travel the world, be financially independent and not work so hard as his parents, who didn’t have time to spend with him and his siblings.





First wins

On the following day, he made his first profit. All he did was buy a few packs of chewing gum in the local supermarket and sell them one by one to his classmates during the breaks at school. At the end of the day, when he calculated his earnings, he figured out that he tripled his investment without doing almost anything at all. His entrepreneurial career had officially begun. He kept running his sales at school, in his neighborhood, and wherever he could, saving his earnings religiously. At the age of 16, and with his parents’ blessing, he started to work for his father’s best friend, who owned a few companies and was a successful businessman on his own.

Although the name of Saar Pilosof does not need an additional introduction when it comes to business circles, he remained mostly anonymous to the broader audience up until six months ago. Half a year ago, his name made headlines for the first time as he raised funds for a non-profit organization whose sole goal is to help Holocaust survivors. Since then, he has made many public appearances, thereby acquiring many new fans and supporters.