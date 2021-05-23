Zach Machuca’s Family Promise Has Become A Million Dollar Reality

A survey by Kia Motors in 2018 found that the average Briton breaks seven promises each year (Source: Express.co.uk). Results from the poll of 2,000 Brits found that 18 percent of men thought that breaking promises was “acceptable”, more than double the number of women.

This poll was part of a marketing move by the bosses at Kia Motors, coinciding with the launch of its Kia Promise which gives buyers a seven-year warranty, insurance for a year and RAC roadside assistance.

According to Express the top 5 of the 11 people we keep promises too most often goes as follows:

1 - Lover - 53 percent.

2 - Close Friends - 39 percent.

3 - Our Mother - 36 percent.

4 - Our Siblings - 30 percent.

5 - Our Dad - 26 percent.

Zach Machuca is a 30-year-old entrepreneur hailing from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, and is the founder and CEO of Zachy®, a consulting firm that is also a parent company to auto-Nurture , Zach’s million dollar agency.

Zach was a Regional Soccer Champion and Marketing student attending Wingate University, but with 10 credits short from graduating, he decided to drop out of college to pursue entrepreneurship. This pursuit stemmed from a burning desire to fulfil a promise he made to his brother Alex. This was a promise made while their family was going through the struggles of a recession, where he witnessed his Father’s years of work crumble to the ground. His dad was an immigrant and entrepreneur who hustled relentlessly to put food on the table for Zach and his brother Alex.

Zach and Alex made a promise to never allow their family to suffer through a financial crisis again. Now, at 30 years old, that promise has been fulfilled with Zach reaching the six figure per month mark within 8 months starting his venture.

That made Zach part of the 36%, 30%, and 26% of fulfilling the promises he made to his mother, brother, and father respectively. Could it be because of his upbringing as an American? Who knows. Either way, in words and in deeds, Zach’s habit of keeping promises proved to be vital in forming bonds with peers, which surely played a role in his climb to financial freedom for his family.

Not only this, but Zach made a second promise, a promise to himself. Come May 31st, he will undergo a $17,000 stem cell therapy in hopes of combating an “incurable” disease he picked up whilst living in Portugal. There is no known cause for the disease yet Zach reported that he felt a loud pop in his ear. Following that, he experienced a combination of symptoms including aural fullness, tinnitus and debilitating vertigo - with the vertigo being the worst of symptoms having episodes lasting upwards of over 8 slow hours. This often leads to severe nausea and repeated vomiting. The research surrounding this mysterious disease, known as Meniere's disease, is unclear, but it is reported to be an autoimmune disease. One notable patient is Dana White, president of the UFC, who spoke about the disease “I’ve had just about everything you can have, and it doesn’t faze me. I just keep going. This thing puts you down.”