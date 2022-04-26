https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-700469

Israel has a moral obligation to try to bring an end to the human suffering in the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

The remarks came soon after Bennett spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, for the third time in 24 hours, updating him on the prime minister’s one-day journey to Moscow, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then Berlin, to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

