The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews. Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nation while highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.

The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews.

Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nationwhile highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.

However, the situation quickly changed in May. Operation Guardian of the Walls brought the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the administration’s center of attention and Blinken made his first visit to the region – stopping in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Cairo – to follow closely and make sure that the ceasefire held.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews. Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nation while highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.

The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews. Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nationwhile highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.

However, the situation quickly changed in May. Operation Guardian of the Walls brought the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the administration’s center of attention and Blinken made his first visit to the region – stopping in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Cairo – to follow closely and make sure that the ceasefire held.

The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews. Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nation while highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.

The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews. Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nationwhile highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.

However, the situation quickly changed in May. Operation Guardian of the Walls brought the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the administration’s center of attention and Blinken made his first visit to the region – stopping in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Cairo – to follow closely and make sure that the ceasefire held.