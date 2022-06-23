The Israeli embassy in Cyprus hosted renowned Chef Shaul Ben Aderet along with Chefs Itamar Fadida and Ben Shaham at the embassy’s 74th Independence Day celebrations. The embassy held four events during the second week of May to mark the holiday.

On Monday, May 9, the embassy hosted a special lunch at the Center for People with Mental Health Disabilities in Nicosia District, which serves people from 12 different communities. The event was held with the full participation of center staff, families and community leaders. The event included a tour of the center and conversations with the staff and sponsors, speeches, a cultural and musical program performed by the sponsors at the center, and a special lunch prepared by the Israeli chefs.

On the following day, Chef Ben Aderet participated in a morning show on the local Sigma TV station. He prepared Israeli foods, cooked, promoted Israel as a tourist and culinary destination, and showed pictures of him with former Prime Minister Netanyahu and Cypriot President Anastasiades. He also shared his Greek roots with the audience – his grandmother came from Thessaloniki – illustrating the cultural connection between the nations.