While Boquete is extremely popular, a return to Panama City takes you to the number-one tourist attraction in the country, the mighty Panama Canal. The Miraflores Visitor Center includes a mezuzah, a kosher eatery, and an IMAX movie center that tells the story of the creation of the waterway in the wake of the construction of the Suez Canal.Very different geologies and climatic conditions between the African desert and the isthmus that separates North and South America meant that a one-size-fits-all approach was never going to work. Thousands of laborers lost their lives in that initial construction phase.