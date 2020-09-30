2020 US Presidential Debate - Watch Live

The first debate of the 2020 US presidential election is scheduled to take place at 4 am (Jerusalem Central Time) on Wednesday morning, with the topic of healthcare expected to take center stage.

The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, meanwhile, has raised the stakes of the upcoming legal battle over Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, when the high court hears the Trump administration's effort to repeal the law days after the Nov. 3 election.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Healthcare, always a top concern for US voters, has taken on even greater importance amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and cost millions more their jobs.