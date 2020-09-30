The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Trump-Biden debate reveals litlte about what's next

From that perspective, it is hard to see what impact, if any, an hour and a half of crosstalk and insults will have on the upcoming elections.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 21:17
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US, September 29, 2020. (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US, September 29, 2020.
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – It was a chaotic, hard-to-watch event that looked like no other presidential debate in US history. And although both candidates spoke jointly for 85 minutes, there was little substance to take away from Tuesday night.
From that perspective, it is hard to see what impact, if any, an hour and a half of crosstalk and insults will have on the upcoming elections.
As preliminary TV ratings indicated on Thursday, viewers also preferred to stay away from that circus. According to “TVLine,” only 29 million people watched it, a significant downturn from the 2016 Trump-Clinton debate, which drew 42 million, and far from the 1980 Carter-Reagan debate, which drew some 81 million viewers.
Trump’s strategy was to interrupt Biden constantly, including personal insults on his son Hunter, to take his challenger out of balance.
The former VP, who is known for being a “gaffe machine,” took the bait a couple of times with comments such as “shut up, man” and “clown,” but did not provide a memorable gaffe or mistake that could cause him significant electoral damage.
On the other hand, Biden missed a few opportunities to go after Trump’s handling of COVID-19, as well as his taxes and the economy, as the first 30 minutes of the debate were his weakest. Trump, on his part, failed to condemn the far-right “Proud Boys” with his “stand down and stand by” comment.
At this point, it seems like supporters of both Trump and Biden have an in-depth knowledge of the candidates, their advantages and weaknesses, and therefore, the attempt to find out “who won” also seems somewhat archaic.
Unlike the Nixon-Kennedy debate in 1960, or even the Bush-Perot-Clinton debate in 1992, in which the sitting President kept looking at his wristwatch, recent debates have not, in fact, indicated who is going to win the elections.
Thus, while CNN and CBS instant polls indicated that Biden “won” the debate, it is worth noting that Clinton also got better marks for her debate performance in 2016, and Romney got better marks than Obama on the first 2012 debate. In both cases, the person who won the debate lost the electoral college.
For the most part, Wednesday night was a mud fight that represents the current trend in American politics: a zero-sum game, with little to no common ground being reached.
 
 
 
 


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump Coronavirus US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by