The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

America gets taste of Israeli politics in debate - analysis

For years, Israelis thought they would adopt elements of US politics, but it went the other way

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 11:19
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Around the same time that moderator Chris Wallace lost control over US President Donald Trump, the top anchor of the top-rated Channel 12 nightly news in Israel, Yonit Levi, tweeted her sympathy.
Levi, who would likely moderate a debate between candidates in Israel if there would ever be one, woke up at 4am to watch, and she was clearly not impressed.
“This is the presidential debate that is the least presidential ever,” she tweeted. “It is hard to stoop lower than this. And there are still two more like this before the finish line. My condolences to America.”
There was not a lot of content in the debate that would interest Israelis, except for Democratic challenger Joe Biden chiding Trump for enabling “the bile of antisemitism” and Trump’s failure to condemn white supremacists.  
There actually was not a lot of content at all.
And that is why Israelis would have felt right at home at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where the debate took place.
Since the days of the Popolitika program 30 years ago, Israelis have been used to seeing their politicians sling mud at each other without really getting a word in edgewise or elaborating on any plans or policies.
For many years, Israelis thought they would adopt elements of American politics. To that end, they tried direct elections for prime minister and whittling down the number of parties. They even had debates for prime minister in 1996 and 1999.
But all of those adventures were unsuccessful and short-lived. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lived in the US for many years and started the tradition of hiring American political strategists, ended debates in Israel by losing the 1999 debate. Since then, no front-runner has agreed to a debate challenge from his opponents.
Instead, it went in the opposite direction. Israel sent its own version of politics to the United States. Lehitraot (goodbye) to the issues, the meaningful political platforms and politely yielding the floor to the next speaker.
Bruchim habaim (welcome) to the endless bickering, interruptions and disrespect.
It is no wonder that as the debate was starting, the chairman of Netanyahu’s coalition was insulting a minority lawmaker from the previously statesmanlike perch of the Knesset speaker’s rostrum and then the Knesset voted to limit political demonstrations against the prime minister.
As Levi said, two debates remain. Before that, the moderators should study what is happening in Israeli politics and do their best to avoid adopting our negative example.


Tags Joe Biden debate Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by