Will Joe Biden run for a second term? He is not yet sure

“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again," he said. "But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.” 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 11:02

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 11:07
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike, in Washington, US August 1, 2022. (photo credit: JIM WATSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike, in Washington, US August 1, 2022.
(photo credit: JIM WATSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

United States President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for a second term in office in 2024. Biden made the comments during an interview with "60 Minutes" which aired on Sunday night.

In the interview with CBS correspondent Scott Pelly, the 79-year-old Biden was asked whether he has made a “firm decision” about running for another four years as president. 

“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again," he said. "But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.” 

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 1, 2021. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job,” the president added. “And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.

Jill Biden confirms that no decision was made

Last week, First Lady Jill Biden said that she and the president had not yet made a decision on whether her husband would run for a second term.

"Not yet. We've been a little bit too busy. So, not yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC. "But, I'm sure it will be a discussion."



