The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post US Elections

4 states have a presidential primary falling on the first day of Passover

The four states that are hosting presidential primaries over passover are Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 04:52
I voted stickers at the Hope Highlands Middle School polling site in Cranston, Rhode Island, Nov. 3, 2020. (photo credit: JONATHAN WIGGS/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES)
I voted stickers at the Hope Highlands Middle School polling site in Cranston, Rhode Island, Nov. 3, 2020.
(photo credit: JONATHAN WIGGS/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Four states have presidential primaries that fall on the first day of Passover next year and legislation has been introduced in at least two of them, Maryland and Pennsylvania, to change the date.

The four states listed on the website of the National Conference of State Legislatures as having presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 are Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island. Passover starts the previous evening, and traditional Jewish law, or halacha, prohibits writing, driving or the use of electricity on the holiday, which would make voting impossible for many observant Jews.

The Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC, are home to a substantial and close-knit Jewish community, including Orthodox enclaves. Baltimore also has a large Jewish community with a substantial Orthodox component. Ronald Halber, the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, said on Wednesday that his organization was already coordinating with the Maryland legislature to change the date.

“The JCRC is working with both House and Senate leaders to pass legislation that will correct this unfortunate conflict and we are confident that the matter will be resolved without any issues,” he said.

An attendee wears a Trump 2024 hat during Georgia Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker's 2022 US midterm election night party in a ballroom at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, US November 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) An attendee wears a Trump 2024 hat during Georgia Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker's 2022 US midterm election night party in a ballroom at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, US November 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

The leaders of both chambers in Maryland’s state legislature, both Democrats, said last month they were willing to change the date, and an Orthodox Jewish Democratic lawmaker, Dalya Attar, has initiated legislation to do so.

Attar told Jewish Insider that she appreciated Maryland’s flexible voting system, which allows for early voting, but that it is not sufficient to compensate for holding a primary on the first day of Passover.

“Having the primary is great and having those early voting dates are very helpful,” she said. “But the reality is, many people go out and vote on Election Day.”

Robin Schatz, the director of government affairs at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said she was looking into the matter. “We are working to see if it can get moved,” she told JTA.

There are substantial Jewish populations, including Orthodox enclaves, in Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia and its suburbs. The state’s governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, is an observant Jew.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are separately considering moving the primary up by a month, to March 19, to make the state more relevant to primary season. That initiative has nothing to do with Passover, Schatz said. As the schedule currently stands, the primary and caucus season will begin when Iowa holds its Republican presidential caucuses in late January. South Carolina will hold the first Democratic nominating contest in early February.

Jewish officials in Rhode Island said they were reaching out to the Secretary of State to discuss options. Jewish officials in Delaware were unavailable for comment.



Tags American Jewry Passover diaspora United States presidential election
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

Putin paying Palestinians in Lebanon refugee camps to fight in Ukraine - report

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction holds a gun inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by