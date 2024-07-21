Progressive fringe Kamala Harris drives Jewish voters to Trump, say former US ambassador to Israel

The sudden withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential race has left the Democratic Party scrambling to regain its footing. In an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Sunday, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman predicted a significant shift of American Jewish voters towards the Republican Party and Donald Trump due to Kamala Harris's ascension as the Democratic candidate.

Friedman was not surprised by Biden’s decision to step down, citing the president’s deteriorating physical and cognitive abilities. “The entire weight of the Democratic Party fell on him, and he simply didn’t have the physical capabilities to continue,” Friedman stated. He emphasized that it was the right outcome for both the Democratic Party and the country, as Biden could no longer handle the responsibilities of the presidency.

However, Friedman reserved his harshest criticism for Biden’s advisors, accusing them of covering up the president’s health issues for years. “This is an 'emperor has no clothes' scenario,” he said. “Friends on the inside told me back in 2021 that Biden lacked the energy and mental acuity for the job. Many who now insist he step down were the same people covering for him in the past.”

Friedman speaks of concerns over Kamala Harris as presidential candidate

Friedman expressed concern over the Democratic Party’s decision to push Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate without a proper vetting process. “Harris didn’t go through any aspect of the primary process and didn’t get a single vote in any primary,” he noted. “This puts the party and the country at a disadvantage because she hasn’t been seriously considered for the presidency.”

From an Israeli perspective, Friedman warned that Biden’s departure and Harris’s potential presidency could pose significant risks. He described Biden as a “lame duck” who could no longer drive meaningful negotiations and doubted Harris’s ability to handle international affairs effectively. “Biden made many mistakes regarding Israel, but he is miles ahead of Harris in terms of support for Israel,” Friedman asserted. “She is on the fringe of the progressive wing of the party, which sympathizes more with the Palestinian cause.” US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Middle East in the State Dining room at the White House in Washington, US, May 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Friedman believes Harris’s nomination could lead to a historic shift of Jewish voters to the Republican side. “Biden traditionally supported Israel, but Harris does not pass the ‘kishkes test’ of genuinely supporting Israel,” he said. “Combine that with the Republican Convention being historically pro-Israel and the Democratic Convention likely to be pro-Palestine, and you have a significant shift.”

Friedman further criticized Harris’s stance on Israel, stating, “Kamala Harris has shown through her actions and associations that she aligns more with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has increasingly taken a hostile stance towards Israel. Her support for policies and figures that are openly critical of Israel is alarming for those who value the US-Israel relationship.”

He also addressed Harris’s performance as vice president, particularly her handling of the southern border and immigration issues. “She has failed at everything she has touched,” Friedman stated bluntly. “She is the least accomplished candidate we’ve ever seen for president. On all fronts, if you support Israel, you have to hope and pray for Trump’s election.”

Friedman concluded by emphasizing the potential impact on American Jewish voters. “This will move Jewish voters to the Republican side,” he predicted. “Harris lacks any affinity for Israel, and the Democratic Convention will highlight this contrast. This could lead to a historic shift of Jewish voters to the Republican side.”