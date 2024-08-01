Trump slams US Democrat policy at latest rally, linking weakness to recent Hezbollah attack

Nearly three weeks after the assassination attempt that nearly took his life, Former US President Donald Trump was back in Pennsylvania, holding a mass rally in Harrisburg last night.

The United States is no longer respected, Trump told his supporters. He further argued that the world is headed to World War III, which he proclaimed he would prevent: "I will restore peace through strength," he declared.

Trump applied this to America's treatment of Israel.

"A week ago the prime minister of our closest Middle Eastern Ally, Israel, came to address Congress," Trump said. "Instead of sending a clear signal that the United States will never abandon an ally, a very important one, Kamala [Harris] chose to politicize the moment... making a show of refusing to attend."

Harris, who expressed her unwavering support for Israel's security in a news conference she held after her meeting with Netanyahu on July 25, also said in that news conference: "It is time for this war to end."

"We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, And I will not be silent," she said, pushing for a deal that she said is on the table and "would lead to a permanent end to the hostilities."

'Courageous decisions despite the great pressure at home and abroad'

Hours before the July 31 Trump rally, Netanyahu addressed the Israeli nation: "For months, there has been no week in which they have not told us – at home and abroad – to end the war," likely hinting at his meeting with Harris. "If we gave in to this pressure – we would not have eliminated senior Hamas leaders and thousands of terrorists... All of the achievements that we have achieved in recent months, we achieved because we did not give in, because we made courageous decisions despite the great pressure at home and abroad."

A contrast seems to emerge between Harris’ approach to bring peace through a deal with Hamas, and Trump’s approach to bring such peace "through strength."

This was enough for Trump to declare last week in the presence of Netanyahu that: "any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined."

In last night's Harrisburg rally, Trump focused on one such Jew: Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

'Israeli Jews opposing the idea of a Palestinian state are bigots'

Schumer, who used to refer to himself, as shomer Israel - the guardians of Israel, infuriated Israelis on the left and right alike, when he insinuated in a March 14 Senate floor speech that the Jewish state is a "Pariah opposed by the rest of the world", and that Israeli Jews opposing the idea of a Palestinian state are "bigots."

"Chuck Schumer has become a Palestinian," President Trump proclaimed in the rally, adding: "he's become a proud member of Hamas."

Trump seems to tie such a change in attitudes in the Democratic Party with the erosion of power of the Israel lobby: "Fifteen years ago Israel had the strongest most powerful Lobby in this country. now it's almost the opposite."

He then placed the horrific Majdal Shams massacre committed by Hezbollah in the context of US treatment of Israel and of Netanyahu, that Trump said had left the United States last week with great embracement: "The enemies when they saw all these people abandoned Israel they took note, and I don't think it’s accidental that just four days after Harris and Biden repudiated our Israeli allies, Iran's top terrorist group Hezbollah, fired an Iranian missile to kill 12 innocent children at a soccer field in Northern Israel."

Trump tied this attack to the American weakness he described earlier: "the terrorists did it because they assumed they could get away with it because the United States is weak and ineffective and no longer respected. we are no longer respected."