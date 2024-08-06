Jon Voight urges support for Trump, condemns Harris as ‘Cackling Hyena’

Actor Jon Voight urged Americans to support former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, denouncing Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama in stark terms.

"My friends, this is the war of our lifetime," Voight began in a video on X, formerly Twitter. "If this nation picks Kamala Harris, we must stop this crime that is happening. It's a war crime that Obama's directing and Kamala Harris will be the cackling hyena that listens and repeats if we do not stop this horror." DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an election campaign event in Atlanta, on Tuesday. Looking to end the war in Gaza is understandable, but wanting Hamas to stay in power is not, the writer argues. (credit: Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

Voight emphasized the election's stakes, asserting that "Donald Trump will make any sacrifice to save America." He accused the left of undermining the nation and endangering children, stating, "The left is trying to take away your children and turn them into nonbinary."

Jon Voight warns of consequences

The actor, known for his outspoken conservative views, warned that voting against Trump would lead to dire consequences.

"For each one who votes against Trump, this will be among the worst crimes that you will see in your lives," he said, linking the left's policies to rising crime and open borders.

Voight concluded his message with a call for divine intervention, quoting Psalm 25 and Isaiah 55 from the Torah. "May God watch over us and bring this nation back together so Her beauty will shine with her glory, the red, white, and blue. God bless America, and He will protect our nation against this evil left, and Donald Trump will make America great again."