Trump claims Harris backs out of Fox News debate in Truth Social post

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris will not participate in a Fox News debate under consideration for September 4 in a post on Truth Social, his social platform, late on Monday.

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were to moderate the debate in Pennsylvania before the Harris team notified Trump's campaign that it had been called off, according to his post.

Trump wrote on the Truth Social: "I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record-setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border."

Republican candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as he attends a presidential debate with Democrat candidate, U.S. President Joe Biden, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Despite initial reluctance, Trump had agreed to debate Harris after she became the party's official presidential candidate.

Upcoming debates

Both campaigns have confirmed that they will participate in a debate on ABC News on September 10 and a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News on October 1 between Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, according to ABC News.

Trump stated in his post that instead of the Harris debate on September 4, he has agreed to do a televised town hall on Fox News in Pennsylvania, anchored by Sean Hannity.