Schumer ends DNC speech criticizing Trump for 'antisemitic stereotypes,' omits hostages and Israel

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer's speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday night shifted from jubilant celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris to serious when addressing his Jewish identity.

Schumer, as the highest ranking Jewish member Congress, said he never wants his grandkids to face discrimination because of who they are.

"But Donald Trump, this is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar a Lago, and unfortunately, his prejudice goes in all directions," Schumer said.

Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris attends Day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 19, 2024. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Schumer acknowledged the blue, square pin on his lapel from Stand Up to Jewish Hate, the campaign to target antisemitism from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Schumer.

"I am wearing this blue square to stand up to antisemitism, to stand up to all hate," he said. "Our children, our grandchildren, no matter their race, no matter their creed, their gender or family, deserve better than Donald Trump's American carnage."

Omitting Israel

Schumer did not make any mention of Israel, or the hostages, during his remarks.

Schumer, a staunch advocate for Israel and the American Jewish community, has been a harsh critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's execution of Israel's war against, calling for new elections in May.