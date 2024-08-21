At DNC, Emhoff says Harris encouraged him to take on fighting antisemitism

In his address to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff invoked his Jewish faith and Vice President Kamala Harris's embrace of her Jewish blended family.

Images of Emhoff's involvement and connection to the Jewish community flashed in the introduction video narrated by his son Cole.

Emhoff first described his childhood where he rode his bike to Hebrew school. He then described faith in his marriage to Harris.

"Kamala has connected me more deeply to my faith, even though it's not the same as hers," Emhoff said.

Emhoff said Harris comes with him to synagogue for high holiday services, and he goes to church with her for Easter. Doug Emhoff, second gentleman of the U.S., speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 20, 2024. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

He said on Christmas he gets to enjoy her mom's chili recipe every Christmas, and Harris "makes a mean brisket for Passover," which he joked brings him back to his grandmother's apartment in Brooklyn.

Championing the fight against antisemitism and hate

He transitioned to addressing antisemitism, a cause he's championed as second gentleman.

"Kamala has fought against antisemitism and all forms of hate her whole career," he said. "She is the one who encouraged me as second gentleman to take up that fight, which is so personal to me."

Emhoff did not reference Israel or the hostages in his remarks.