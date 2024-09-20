Doug Emhoff: Donald Trump has record of saying 'vile, antisemitic things'

Kamala Harris's husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, claimed that former President Donald Trump has a record of saying "vile, antisemitic things" in an interview with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan.

Strahan asked Emhoff, who is Jewish, if he could comment on Trump's interview with WABC in which he claimed Kamala Harris "doesn’t like Jewish people."

"It's typical Donald Trump gaslighting," Emhoff replied. Trump "is a guy who has had a record of saying incredibly vile, antisemitic things. So, for him to say that -- I just almost laugh at -- at how-- the chutzpah, as we would say."

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump participates in a ''Fighting Anti-Semitism in America Event'' in Washington (credit: REUTERS)

Previous remarks

Emhoff has previously called Trump an antisemite in May after the former President and current Republican candidate said Jewish people who voted for President Joe Biden should have "their head examined." Trump repeated the same phrase concerning Harris in August.

Emhoff is the first Jew among the four White House principals (the president, vice president, and their respective spouses).