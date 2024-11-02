Rashida Tlaib refuses to endorse Kamala Harris at Detroit rally

Representative Rashida Tlaib publicly refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Detroit, a decision that could impact Democrats' prospects in Michigan ahead of the 2024 election.

According to reports by The New York Post and Fox News, Tlaib was joined on stage by fellow Squad member, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and United Auto Workers (UAW) boss Shawn Fain. While Ocasio-Cortez and Fain both endorsed Harris and praised her, Tlaib avoided any mention of the Vice President, urging Michiganders instead to participate in the electoral process.

"Don't underestimate the power you all have. More than those ads, those lawn signs, those billboards, you all have more power to turn out people that understand we've got to fight back against corporate greed in our country... We've got to make sure that the nonpartisan part of the ballot gets filled in," Tlaib told attendees according to the reports.

Tlaib's reluctance to endorse Harris reflects her dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris administration's handling of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. As the only Palestinian-American in Congress, Tlaib has been heavily critical of the administration's support for Israel.

She has been censured by her colleagues for defending Hamas and for calling for the destruction of Israel. During her time in office, she has been openly supportive of Hamas.

Harris needs Michigan and Arab American voters

Her stance mirrors that of many Muslims and Arabs in the United States, a demographic that has a significant presence in Michigan. Michigan has a large and influential Muslim community and has been at the center of an uncommitted movement of voters who are refusing to back Harris because of Israel's war in Gaza.

These voters believe that Harris has been too supportive of Israel while serving as Vice President. According to a survey from Cygnal, about 57% of American Muslims said they believed Hamas "was justified in attacking Israel as part of their struggle for a Palestinian state."

The state's importance in the upcoming election cannot be overstated. Michigan is part of the Democrats' "blue wall" of must-win states in the 2024 presidential election. A Trump victory in Michigan would hamper Harris' chances of winning the White House. Additionally, far-left anti-war candidates like Jill Stein and Cornel West will appear on Michigan's presidential ballot, potentially siphoning votes from the Democratic ticket.

In response to these challenges, Harris's campaign is attempting to appeal to both sides of the Gaza conflict. In Pennsylvania, the campaign is appealing to Jewish voters by highlighting her support for Israel's autonomy.

In one Facebook ad taken from her Democratic National Convention speech, Harris says, "And let me be clear- I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself. And I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival." After an edit, she adds, "And know this: I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists."

Simultaneously, the Harris campaign launched a separate ad aimed at Arab-Americans in Michigan, expressing solidarity with civilians in Gaza. In the ad, Harris says, "What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent." In another speech featured in the same ad, she says, "Our common humanity compels us to act." The video ad is captioned, "VP Harris has been working to end the suffering in Gaza."

This strategy of targeting different messages to different demographics has been noted by observers. A report from CNN highlighted the Harris campaign's divergent Facebook ads, emphasizing the delicate balance the campaign is trying to maintain.

Tlaib's refusal to endorse Harris is significant because she is one of the last major Democrats who has withheld her endorsement from the top of the ticket. Instead of endorsing Harris, Tlaib has offered a general plea to get out the vote, reflecting her stance during the recent rally. In September, Tlaib told far-left journalist Mehdi Hasan that when constituents came to her saying they could not support Harris, she told them, "There's other people on this ballot that support a ceasefire. There's other people on this ballot that can protect our community."

The rally in Detroit also saw protesters interrupt Harris, chanting "No more Gaza war!" This highlights the growing tension within the Democratic base over the administration's Middle East policies. While Ocasio-Cortez and other speakers at the rally expressed their support for Harris, Tlaib did not mention the Vice President and only urged Michiganders to get out and vote.

As the election approaches, the Democrats face the challenge of unifying their diverse base in key states like Michigan. Tlaib has not made any endorsement in the 2024 race so far and is one of the last major Democrats to withhold her support from the top of the ticket. Her non-endorsement underscores the potential for divisions within the party to impact electoral outcomes. With third-party candidates on the ballot and significant segments of voters feeling disillusioned, the Democratic Party will need to navigate these complexities to secure victory in Michigan and, by extension, in the national election.

