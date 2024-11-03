Trump can end bloodshed, say Arab Americans ahead of elections

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has received endorsement from various members of the Aeab American community ahead of the Tuesday US Presidential elections.

Amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas and conflict with Hezbollah, Trump has expressed support for Israel. He has also called to end the conflict and received support from the Arab American community in the US following his rally in Michigan this week.

Michigan, a swing state with a large number of Arab American voters, has seen frequent courting by both Trump and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump visited Dearborn, a city in the state with the largest Muslim population in the US, on Friday, where footage circulating on social media showed Trump being endorsed by Albert Abbas, an Arab American voter.

“Our families back home suffer,” Albert Abbas, of Lebanese descent, said standing next to Donald Trump at a Dearborn cafe his brother owns. He said people in power have betrayed Arab-Americans. The Biden administration has “failed miserably.” Massad Boulos stands on Trump’s left. pic.twitter.com/9gbww8u701 — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) November 1, 2024

In the footage, Abbas stands next to Trump and expresses his support for the Republican candidate. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets local leaders of the Muslim community who endorsedd him onstage during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, October 26, 2024. (credit: DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's time to prioritize our nation's best interests and foster lasting peace for all. This current administration has failed miserably in all aspects of humanity," Abbas says.

"We look to Trump for a presidency with hope. To see a time where peace flourishes, particularly in Lebanon and Palestine, maintaining the integrity of our borders," he added.

Calling on Trump's support, Abbas continued, "I can't stand silent when Palestine is being erased. Please help us stop the bloodshed."

Trump gains support from Muslim community

Following the publication of the clip, Abbas was interviewed on Saturday by Fox News, where he explained why he believes Trump has gained such a following from the Arab-American community as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

"Arab Americans are growing in the direction of the Trump campaign because of his words of tolerance and love and ending wars," Abbas said.

"All our families are suffering overseas in Gaza and Lebanon. We have to stop the indiscriminate bombings that are happening and allow justice for everyone," he explained in the interview.

"Trump has extended an olive branch to the Arab community and made it a priority to come here. He has said some very powerful words. We do believe that Trump is our best option," Abbas noted.

When asked if others in the Arab community were following Abbas's lead and voting for Trump, he answered that there had been a "seismic shift" in favor of Trump in Dearborn and Michigan.

Abbas added that he believed Michigan would be "the deciding factor of this election."

Trump endorsed by Muslim leaders at Michigan rally

Additionally, last week on Tuesday, Trump invited several significant members of the Muslim community onto the stage of his Novi, Michigan campaign rally, footage from the event uploaded by Trump showed.

During the rally, Trump invited what his campaign called "prominent leaders" of the Michigan Muslim community.

Among those on stage who endorsed Trump was Imam Belal Alzuhairi, who endorsed Trump and claimed that he was a candidate who promised peace.

"We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace – he promises peace, not war,” Alzuhairi said as other Muslims stood behind him. “We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine."

"The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen," Alzuhairi said as he pointed toward Trump on stage.

Reuters contributed to this report.