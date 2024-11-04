Kamala Harris : 'I will do everything in my power to end war in Gaza'

US Vice President Kamala Harris said she would do everything she could to end the war in Gaza if she were elected as US president at a rally in Michigan on Sunday.

"This year has been difficult given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza, and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon," she noted, adding, "It is devastating."

Harris further stated, "As president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure, and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination."

In September, Harris called for an end to the Israel-Hamas War and for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Last day of campaign

Harris's comes amid the final days of campaigns before the election day on Tuesday, November 5. (L-R): Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are seen ahead of the presidential debate (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Former president Donald Trump is set to spend the day of campaigning on Monday in three of the seven battleground states expected to determine the winner.

He will visit Raleigh, North Carolina, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Reading and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. He then plans to return to Palm Beach, Florida, to vote and await election results.

Harris plans to spend Monday campaigning in Pennsylvania, starting her day in Allentown, one of the most competitive parts of the state, before heading on to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania is the biggest prize among the battleground states, offering 19 of the 270 Electoral College votes a candidate needs to win the presidency.