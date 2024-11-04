Obama urges Jewish Americans to back Harris, criticizes Trump’s ties to Holocaust deniers

Former President Barack Obama urged Jewish Americans to back Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming US elections while criticizing former President Donald Trump for his ties to Holocaust deniers at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Sunday.

At the rally, Obama asked why Jewish Americans would place their faith in a president “who sat down for pleasantries with Holocaust deniers.”

In December 2022, shortly after he announced his candidacy, Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, a controversial figure notorious for racist, antisemitic, and sexist remarks, along with rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Kanye West is also known for his antisemitic outburst, going as far as allegedly saying “Hitler was great,” according to Trevor Phillips, who recounted the comments from a private meeting they had.

Furthermore, Obama also appealed to the Muslim American population, questioning who would place their faith in Trump since he “instituted a so-called ‘Muslim ban’?” a common label for Executive Order 13769. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his campaign rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, US, November 1, 2024. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

The ban was intended to protect the nation from foreign terrorist threats in the United States, as labeled by the Executive Office in the National Archives.

Harris makes similar comments

Harris has similarly slandered Trump over his alleged antisemitic actions in a teleconference she held earlier last month. She stated in the conference that “Trump has espoused dangerous and hateful antisemitic tropes, creating fear and division.” Harris referred to Trump praising the neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”

Separately, Harris remarked that Trump “let Iran off the hook” when the country attacked US bases and troops.

Harris stated that the Biden administration took action against Iran’s proxies in Iraq and Syria when they attacked American troops in a similar scenario.

Harris further states that America was “the first administration ever directly to defend Israel” when Iran attacked Israel in October.