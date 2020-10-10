The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Billy Crystal and Bill Kristol star in ad for Jews to vote against Trump

The purpose of the ad is to show why Jewish voters with different political perspectives should not vote for should reject president Donald Trump.

By OMRI RON  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 01:28
Actor Billy Crystal poses at the premiere for the documentary "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" in California, 2018.
Actor Billy Crystal poses at the premiere for the documentary "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" in California, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
As the US election approaches, a new ad campaign starring famous actor/comedian Billy Crystal and Republican commentator Bill Kristol will attempt to rally Jewish voters in support of Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections.
The purpose of the ad is to show why Jewish voters with different political perspectives should not vote for should reject president Donald Trump and vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“This ad is aimed at mobilizing a key segment of the electorate, Jewish voters, many of whom live in swing states where their votes could determine the outcome of the election. The ad features Billy Crystal and Bill Kristol, who – despite their different political views and backgrounds – are united in their support of Joe Biden," JDCA Executive Director Halie Soifer said.
"Our nation is in crisis, and Joe Biden is the leader we need to address COVID-19, rising white nationalism, Trump’s assault on our democracy, and Republican efforts to deprive millions of Americans of access to affordable health care. That is what drove this effort, and will drive Jewish voters to reject Donald Trump and support Joe Biden in this historic election.”
The ad was previewed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” was produced for JDCA in partnership with Jews Defending American Values.
The ad was directed by Rob Reiner, written by Phil Rosenthal and produced by Wake Up & Vote in partnership with Jews Defending American Values, which is also mobilizing Jewish voters to support Joe Biden.


