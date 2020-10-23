The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Candidates tone it down at final debate that focuses mostly on policy

The candidates faced off for some 90 minutes, mostly around the response for COVID-19, the economy, and health insurance.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 10:11
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Biden participate in their second debate in Nashville (photo credit: REUTERS)
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Biden participate in their second debate in Nashville
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - The second and final debate of the 2020 election is over after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred for 90 minutes in Nashville. First and foremost, it will be remembered due to the sharp contrast with the first debate. Tonight was more substantive and civil, and while the moderator, Kristen Welker, had a mute button in case one of the candidates would speak more than two minutes, she rarely had to use it. The interruptions were minimal, and both candidates were trying to make their case to the American people, with only 11 days left to go.
The candidates faced off for some 90 minutes, mostly around the response for COVID-19, the economy, and health insurance. Biden distanced himself from the left flank of his Party, after the President constantly tried to tie him to Senator Bernie Sanders' health plan, and said: "He's a confused guy. He doesn't know who he's running against. He's running against Joe Biden."
On the other hand, Trump threw some effective punches at Biden when he kept asking about the former Vice President's plans why he didn't get those things done while he was in office. "All talk, and no action," Trump kept saying. At least once, on immigration reform, Biden had voiced an implied criticism of former President Barack Obama. "It took too long," Biden said. "I will be the President of the United States, not Vice President."
On the climate change segment of the debate, Biden said that the US should transition away from oil – a position that could make his plea for voters in Texas and other states much more challenging.
Biden also challenged Trump to prove he was against fracking while campaigning to be a Democratic nominee, but a video from a Democratic debate in July 2019 shows Biden voicing a critical position on fracking. The issue is significant, specifically in Pennsylvania, which is considered the single likeliest tipping point for these elections. These two comments on oil and fracking were ones the Biden campaign would prefer to avoid.
The Democratic nominee slammed Trump for his administration on COVID-19, and doubted Trump's optimism that a vaccine is imminent. When the President said: "We’re rounding the corner, It’s going away,” Biden said that the US is entering a “dark winter.”
"If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this ... Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America," Biden added.
The debate got personal at one point in the evening when Trump went after Biden for his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine and China and suggested that the Democratic nominee is involved in corruption, allegations that Biden flatly denied. Biden then turned to the camera and spoke to the viewers at home: “It is not about my family or his family, it’s about your family. If you’re a middle-class family, you’re getting hurt badly right now. Trump sent a barb at Biden, and said he is changing the subject: “That’s a typical political statement, let’s get off this China thing… I am not a typical politician.”
The expectations before the debate were high, but the event seems to have changed little of the election trajectory at the end of the day. At this point, most of the voters have made up their minds, and the election will be decided mostly on voter turnout. And as early voting is already underway, mobilizing voters would be the candidates prime focus in the remaining time until November 3.


Tags Joe Biden debate Donald Trump US politics 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time for the Knesset to put the House in order By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Remembering Rabin By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by