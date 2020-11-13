The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
CNN's Christiane Amanpour compares Trump-era to Kristallnacht

“After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth,” she said.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 09:24
Christiane Amanpour (photo credit: REUTERS)
Christiane Amanpour
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Commemorations of Kristallnacht took place earlier this week, remembering the 1938 two-day pogrom during which the Nazis burned more than 1,400 synagogues and Jewish institutions in Germany and Austria.
While recalling the story of the infamous antisemitic slaughter, CNN Chief International Anchor and host of CNN International’s nightly interview program Christiane Amanpour, compared President Donald Trump’s presidency to that tragic event, explaining there has similarly been a “modern day assault” attacking “those same values.” 
This comparison elicited sharp reactions all around Twitter, reported Breitbart.
In the opening segment of her daily global affairs interview program on Thursday, Amanpour began by recalling that “this week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened," explaining that "it was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity.”
Amanpour continued, “and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth.”
Meanwhile, flashing scenes of Jewish victims followed by the Nazi burning of Jewish books were broadcasted.
“Kristallnacht was a turning point in the history of the Third Reich, marking the shift from antisemitic rhetoric and legislation to the violent, aggressive anti-Jewish measures that would culminate with the Holocaust,” described the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.
However, the dramatic description of such a massacre didn't prevent Amanpour from continuing, comparing the forces behind the notorious historical event with the current administration.
“After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth,” she said, immediately setting off a wave of backlash on Twitter, reported as follows by Breibart, as no less than 70 million people actually voted to re-elect President Trump to the White House on Nov. 3 US elections. 
“This is ⁦⁦@camanpour on⁩ ⁦@CNN⁩ comparing Trump’s tenure to Nazi Germany,” wrote former Brexit Party Member of the European Parliament Ben Habib on Twitter. “How the hell is this sort of prejudice tolerated on mainstream media? Third rate rubbish.”
Breibart reported Twitter users reactions, qualifying this comparison of “absolutely vile propaganda and dangerous,” while another wrote that CNN "broadcast is a disgrace."
Twitter user Fair Economist wrote that “the Nazis we’re good at propaganda,” adding there are “no doubt CNN would’ve praised the Nazis socialists values," also related Breibart.   
  
“They are insane, not only are they diluting what the Nazis did they are blatantly pushing the narrative so hard it’s difficult not to believe there has been a fraud,” wrote another user. “How on earth can this be tolerated if 70 million Americans voted for Trump? This is close to inciting a riot.”
According to Breibart, Paul Johnson, another Twitter user, fiercely stated that “this woman should be sacked,” wondering "how on earth can she convolute this into Trump presidency," as "it demeans history and historical facts.”


