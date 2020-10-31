The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Early voting brings one million Black voters to Georgia polls

More than 3.8 million Georgians had already cast ballots as of 5 pm on Friday, compared to 4.1 million overall in the last presidential election.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 31, 2020 02:55
People cast their ballots during early voting for the upcoming presidential elections inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 12, 2020 (photo credit: CHRIS ALUKA BERRY/ REUTERS)
People cast their ballots during early voting for the upcoming presidential elections inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 12, 2020
(photo credit: CHRIS ALUKA BERRY/ REUTERS)
ATLANTA- As Georgia wrapped up weeks of early voting on Friday for the Nov. 3 election, Black voter turnout had far surpassed the level seen at the same time in 2016.
Some 1 million Black voters in the state have already cast ballots this year, up from 712,000 this time four years ago, according to TargetSmart, a Democratic analytics firm.
It is part of a rush to the polls in Georgia. More than 3.8 million Georgians had already cast ballots as of 5 pm on Friday, compared to 4.1 million overall in the last presidential election.
In Swainsboro, Georgia, the tiny election registration office building was the only early voting precinct, limiting entry to five voters at a time. A line of people stood at the street corner on Friday.
Jaquez Washington, 28, said his ballot "helps future generations get the treatment they deserve." His aunt inspired him to vote, he said. "I just wanna be sure the decisions are in the right hands of the right people."
Omar Ceesay, 41, took his 4-year-old daughter Aria to vote Thursday at the Gladys S. Dennard Library in South Fulton County, his first ballot ever.
"I want to provide for my daughter an example of what it means to stand up in this world and fight with your vote to change things which seem to work against you," said Ceesay, who served in Iraq as a fire fighter with the Department of Defense before becoming an insurance claims adjuster.
Rashad Muneer, 31, a Black real estate investor and musician, also voted in South Fulton on Thursday.
“While I’d like to see the issue of reparations and other exclusive rights for people of color on the ballot, I use my power to vote for a more just and inclusive America. To be an activist doesn’t mean just protesting, but engaging all your civic duties, including voting," he said.


Tags Elections georgia United States presidential election African Americans Elections 2020 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The significance of back-to-back pro-Israel policies ahead of elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by