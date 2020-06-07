The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Former top Republican General Colin Powell endorses Biden for president

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 7, 2020 17:06
WASHINGTON - Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back Donald Trump's rival ahead of November's election.
Powell, who led the U.S. military during the 1991 Gulf War under Republican former President George H.W. Bush and later led the U.S. Department of State under President George W. Bush, said Trump was "ineffective" and has only gotten worse since he took office.
"I cannot in any way support President Trump this year," Powell, who did not vote for Trump in 2016, told CNN in an interview.
Asked if he would vote for Biden, he added: "I will be voting for him."
"We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has drifted away from it," Powell added.
"I think what we're seeing now, this massive protest movement I have (never) seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we're not going to put up with it anymore," the retired general told CNN

Powell said he is "proud" of fellow military leaders who are speaking out, saying that "they were willing to take the risk of speaking honesty and speaking truth to those who are not speaking truth."


