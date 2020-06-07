Former top Republican General Colin Powell endorses Biden for president

Powell, who led the U.S. military during the 1991 Gulf War under Republican former President George H.W. Bush and later led the U.S. Department of State under President George W. Bush, said Trump was "ineffective" and has only gotten worse since he took office.

"I cannot in any way support President Trump this year," Powell, who did not vote for Trump in 2016, told CNN in an interview.



pic.twitter.com/jmiUfDPhl1 Former Secretary of State Colin Powell says he will be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden. “I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year.” #CNNSOTU June 7, 2020 "We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has drifted away from it," Powell added. "I think what we're seeing now, this massive protest movement I have (never) seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we're not going to put up with it anymore," the retired general told CNN. Asked if he would vote for Biden, he added: "I will be voting for him.""We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has drifted away from it," Powell added."I think what we're seeing now, this massive protest movement I have (never) seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we're not going to put up with it anymore," the retired general told CNN.



Powell said he is "proud" of fellow military leaders who are speaking ou t, saying that "they were willing to take the risk of speaking honesty and speaking truth to those who are not speaking truth."