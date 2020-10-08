Vice presidential debate live: Harris vs. Pence

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris take the stage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for a 90-minute vice presidential debate.
It was announced before the event, that Pence and Harris were to be separated by plastic barriers, a reminder of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the race ahead of the November 3 election.