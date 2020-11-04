The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Is the US cyber bombing Russia right now? - analysis

During the 2018 midterm elections, the US essentially cyber body-slammed the Russian intelligence agency responsible for the 2016 interference.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 10:41
Cyber Hackers (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cyber Hackers
(photo credit: REUTERS)
If you are part of Russia’s cyber intelligence agency and your computer systems are not working quite right today, it is probably more than just a glitch.
Amid many uncertainties from the US election, one is the cyber sphere.
One of the biggest questions is whether the US military cyber command is cyber bombing Russia as you read this.
It is widely known that Moscow interfered in the 2016 US presidential election with a massive social media campaign designed to boost Donald Trump (no one has been able to conclude to what extent it impacted the outcome.)
Yet, it is less well-known that under Trump during the 2018 midterm elections, the US essentially cyber body-slammed the Russian intelligence agency responsible for the 2016 interference.
The Washington Post reported this in February 2019 and Trump himself confirmed it in July of this year, a confirmation that the reduced Russian involvement surrounding the 2018 election was no accident, but the media focus was far more on the 2016 election.
According to the Post's 2019 report, US Cyber Command's attack started on the first day of voting for the November 2018 midterm elections, and continued for a few days while votes were tallied. "They basically took the IRA [Russia’s Internet Research Agency] offline," one source familiar with the matter told the Post.
"Look, we stopped it," Trump told the newspaper.
Russia’s IRA, which is bizarrely named considering its role is to interfere in elections and create chaos across the planet, was indicted by US special counsel Robert Mueller in 2018 for conspiracy to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.
Social media influence campaigns by Moscow were also detected during the 2018 midterms, but were viewed as less successful, likely in large part due to the preemptive strike by US cyber command.
We also know that Russia has gone into overdrive to impact the current 2020 presidential election.
In mid-September, US tech giant Microsoft informed the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that it may have been targeted by Russian state-backed actors.
Hackers reportedly hit personnel at the campaign strategy and communications firm SKDKnickerbocker, which has been involved in both Biden’s campaign and the campaigns of several past Democratic presidential candidates.
In mid-September, sources told Reuters that hackers had been trying to break into the firm’s networks for two months, but appear to have failed.
Also, in mid-September, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned four people accused of trying to interfere in the 2020 election on behalf of Russia.
One of those sanctioned is a member of the Ukrainian parliament, while the others are Russian nationals employed by Russia’s IRA.
This summer, US intelligence officials warned of Russian interference as well as Chinese and Iranian interference, but Moscow was still considered the worst offender.
All of this would seem to lead to the conclusion that if the US hit Russia’s IRA hard in 2018 to limit their impact on Election Day and on vote counting in the days after, then the same play book is probably being used as this goes to print.
Many cyber experts have criticized Trump for using his Twitter account to promote disinformation.
But at the same time, Trump is credited by cyber experts for hitting Russia back harder in 2018 than the Obama administration was willing to do in 2016 even as it saw Russian interference in real-time.
So if you work for Russia’s IRA and Internet service is shaky, it might be worth it to just take a few days off.


Tags Russia Donald Trump 2020 United States elections Cyber US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by