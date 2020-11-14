The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Jewish activists fired up as control of Senate hinges on Georgia runoffs

Biden is currently leading by 14,000 votes, pending recount.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 22:12
Joe Biden and Donald Trump (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE AND CARLOS BARRIA)
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE AND CARLOS BARRIA)
WASHINGTON – Georgia is on everyone’s mind these days. The presidential election is behind us, but the control of the Senate hinges on a couple of runoffs in the Peach State after no candidate crossed the 50% threshold on November 3.
The Republicans hold 50 seats and the Democrats 48. If Democrats win both seats, Kamala Harris, as vice president, would cast a tie-breaking vote. If Republicans win at least one of the two races, they would secure a majority in the chamber during President-elect Joe Biden’s first two years in office, blocking many items on his legislative agenda.
In the first race, incumbent Kelly Loeffler (Republican) is facing Rev. Raphael Warnock. In the other race, incumbent David Perdue (Republican) is facing Jon Ossoff.
In the presidential election, Biden is currently leading by 14,000 votes, pending recount. But in the Senate race, Perdue led Ossoff in the first round by 85,000 votes.
This could indicate that some voters decided to split their ticket, voting for Biden for president and for Republicans for the Senate. If that’s the case, it means Georgia is a “purple state,” and Democrats could anticipate an uphill battle to win these Senate seats.
And with small margins between the candidates, the Jewish vote could have an impact. There are about 120,000 Jews in the state of Georgia, Dave Schechter, a veteran journalist who covers the Jewish community in Georgia, told The Jerusalem Post. He said the majority of voters live in the Atlanta area, with a small concentration in Savannah.
“American Jews vote in a much higher percentage of the population in general,” Schechter said. “So even in a general election, if 80% of the Jews are voting or more, there are places in the United States where they can have a great impact. In a runoff election, the voter percentage, in general, tends to go down. People tend to be less interested in voting in a runoff. It will be interesting to see what the voter turnout is like for this runoff because this runoff is quite different than anything that’s been experienced here before.”
He added that the Jewish population could have an outsized impact. “When it comes to elections, Jews punch over their weight,” Schechter noted. “They may not be a big percentage, but their percentage in terms of voting makes them, particularly in a runoff – where you may have a lower turnout – can make them a critical constituency.”
He predicted that the upcoming eight weeks are going to be contentious for the community.
“I am personally concerned that despite the best efforts of people on both sides, Israel is going to become a wedge issue for Jews,” Schechter said. “Voters will have to do their homework. Because they’re going to hear things from both sides.”
According to a report in Jewish Insider, Warnock signed his name last year to a statement likening Israeli control of the West Bank to “previous oppressive regimes” such as “apartheid South Africa” and suggesting that “ever-present physical walls that wall in Palestinians” are “reminiscent of the Berlin Wall.”
Another story in JI indicated that in 2018, Warnock accused Israel of shooting nonviolent Palestinian protesters.
Loeffler slammed Warnock on Twitter and said he has “a long history of anti-Israel extremism.” Warnock responded by issuing a statement saying he stands with Israel. “Without reservation, you can count on me to stand with the Jewish community and Israel in the US Senate.”
When it comes to the Jewish community, the Republicans will try to siphon off Jewish votes that might be concerned about things they are told about Warnock, said Schechter.
Chuck Berk, co-chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition of Atlanta, said support for Israel is a crucial issue for the community. “When you have somebody who’s running for the Senate who makes comments about how oppressive the Israelis are and talks about things like the Israeli government has shot down unarmed Palestinians, how do you vote for a guy like that?”
He anticipated a high turnout. “I think people understand how important these two races are on both sides. I know that I’ve never been contacted by so many people saying, ‘Hey, what can I do to help? Who can I call? What can I do?’ So that’s very encouraging to hear.
“People seem very energized because they know that we’ve got two very good candidates and they’re very fearful of both of the candidates on the other side, as well as what would happen if the Republicans don’t maintain control of the Senate.”
Michael Rosenzweig, head of the Jewish Democratic Council of America Georgia’s Chapter, said there is so much at stake in the Senate races.
“One of the things that we’re saying to the Jewish voters in Georgia is – it’s great that we elected Biden. That was a major victory, not to be diminished at all, but we have to finish the job if we really want to move the agenda of the country from Trump and Trumpism. And we need to give Democrats control of the Senate,” Rosenzweig said.
He noted that in at least five states, including Georgia, the Jewish vote for Biden was more than his margin of victory.
“So we’re going to be doing targeted digital advertising. We target voters wherever they are online. We’re making new ads for the runoff election. We are also doing phone banking and texting and it’s going to target voters using their cellphone numbers.”
Rosenzweig also responded to the Republicans’ criticism of Warnock.
“Those attacks are disingenuous and dishonest because Warnock has a long record and close relationship with the Jewish community here in Atlanta. He’s done a lot of interfaith work, and he is considered to be a staunch ally of the Jewish community,” he said. “His position on Israel is very clear: he favors a two-state solution, he is opposed to BDS. He favors the continuation of military aid, and he is categorically against condition aid to Israel. So we are making it clear that his positions on Israel are absolutely to be trusted.”
Democrats, on the other hand, criticized Perdue earlier this summer, after one of his campaign ads enlarged the nose of his opponent, Ossoff, who is Jewish.
“This is the oldest, most obvious, least original antisemitic trope in history,” Ossoff said in July. “Senator, literally no one believes your excuses.”
Matt Brooks, the executive director for the RJC, told the Post: “My comment is the same as Sen. Perdue’s. It was unacceptable. It was a mistake by a vendor, the campaign immediately pulled it down and apologized.
“Just like the Jewish Democrats tried to portray Donald Trump as being an antisemite, a racist, and somebody who supported white supremacist neo-Nazis, and we got a record high Jewish vote because the Jewish community saw through that,” he said. “And they’ll see through any allegations of David Perdue somehow being soft on antisemitism.”
Brooks said he is optimistic that a significant share of the Jewish vote would favor the Republican candidates.
“There is no doubt that if you compare the Jewish community and places like Los Angeles or the Upper West Side, Upper East Side of New York, to that community, whether it’s in Atlanta or Savannah or other places in Georgia, it’s fundamentally more conservative,” he said. “And I think we have a good opportunity to get a lot of Jewish votes down there and it will be a tight and important race, especially given the very troubling comments and positions by Rev. Warnock.”
Halie Soifer, executive director for JDCA, said Jewish Democrats are fired up, too.
“In the lead up to the general election, JDCA contacted 86,000 Jewish Democratic and independent voters through digital ads, phone and text banking, and will do so again in advance of the Senate runoffs in support of Jon Ossoff and Rev. Warnock.”
“In addition to phone and text banking, we plan to mobilize volunteers for door to door canvassing, taking appropriate safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID,” she said. “Jewish voters know what’s at stake with these runoff elections. We are confident that Jewish voters will turn out in high numbers again in these critical elections that will determine control of the Senate. We will spend at least half a million dollars in Georgia in the runoff elections.”
“Once the Georgia secretary of state releases the files on who cast a ballot, we expect to see a high turnout among Jewish voters,” Soifer added. “According to the data we have, we know that 85% of Jewish Democratic voters in Georgia submitted mail-in ballots or voted early in-person.”


Tags Elections Joe Biden United States presidential election Donald Trump Elections 2020 US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by