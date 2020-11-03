The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Jewish Republicans step in against lawsuit seeking to reject votes

They are being represented by a Jewish lawyer who is also the chair of the Anti-Defamation League’s Southwest region.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 05:27
EARLY VOTERS wait in line to cast their ballots in the US presidential election in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. (photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
EARLY VOTERS wait in line to cast their ballots in the US presidential election in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
Two prominent Jewish Republicans in Texas have petitioned a federal court not to consider a lawsuit brought by conservative activists that would throw out more than 127,000 votes cast in Houston.
They are being represented by a Jewish lawyer who is also the chair of the Anti-Defamation League’s Southwest region.
Benjamin Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election attorney, and Joe Straus, the first Jewish leader of Texas’ legislature, filed an amicus brief late Sunday siding with Harris County, which created drive-through voting this year because of the pandemic. Last week, conservative activists filed two lawsuits, one in state court and one in federal court, to reject the votes cast there on the grounds that the voting method is illegal and that the drive-through sites are located in areas that favor Democratic voters.
Those lawsuits quickly drew national attention, and criticism from those who fear that the Republican Party will litigate the results of this week’s election, as President Donald Trump has vowed to do. The Texas Supreme Court rejected one version of the suit Sunday night, but a federal judge is set to consider a second this morning.
Among the items the judge may consider is the brief filed Sunday by Ginsberg and Straus. Ginsberg represented the Republican Party for decades, including as national counsel to the Bush-Cheney and Romney presidential campaigns. He said in a Washington Post opinion piece Sunday that he had worked with Republicans to “record and litigate any fraud or election irregularities” during almost every election since 1984.
In the opinion piece, Ginsberg wrote that the current wave of Republican voting litigation represents a setback for the party and urged readers not to vote for Trump. “The GOP lawyers managing these lawsuits may have tactical reasons for bringing each,” he wrote. “But taken as a whole, they shout the unmistakable message that an expanded electorate means Trump loses.”
Straus retired as the speaker of the Texas legislature in 2018 in part, he said, because of disunity within the Republican Party. A fifth-generation Texan, Straus was the state’s first Jewish speaker, and some members of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee took issue with his non-Christian identity in 2010.
Ginsberg and Straus are being represented by Mark Trachtenberg, an attorney who has represented, among other large clients, the Texas public school system. In January, his Conservative synagogue in Houston honored him for being a “selfless volunteer for so many worthy organizations,” noting that he is also a graduate of Beth Yeshurun’s day school.
Trachtenberg announced the lawsuit on Twitter Sunday night.


Tags United States texas US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remain Strong By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by