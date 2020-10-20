Lahav Harkov vs. Peter Beinart

How will the US election results affect Israeli policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? What US foreign policy shift in the Middle East should we expect if we see a change in the governing administration? What would a Biden or a Trump presidency mean for further Arab state normalization with Israel or the Iranian nuclear threat?

The Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem addresses these issues and more in a panel discussion with:

Peter Beinart, Journalist and Professor of Journalism at The City University of New York

Lahav Harkov, Diplomatic Correspondent & Senior Contributing Editor at The Jerusalem Post

MK Yousef Jabareen, PhD, The Joint List

Dr. Ronny Regev, Department of History, Hebrew University

Tuesday, October 20 at 1 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. Israel time.

Moderated by: Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps, Journalist and TV Host, Channel 11 (Kan) and the Knesset Channel