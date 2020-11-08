The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Loved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Middle East conflict

Perhaps nowhere outside his own country did President Donald Trump polarize opinion more than in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, where to many he was either hero or villain.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 11:14
Us President Donald Trump uses a speakerphone to talk with leaders of Israel and Sudan, in the Oval Office at the White House last month. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Us President Donald Trump uses a speakerphone to talk with leaders of Israel and Sudan, in the Oval Office at the White House last month.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
"God Bless You Donald and Melania" read the poster hanging over an Israeli highway during the US election campaign. In nearby Palestinian areas, anti-Trump graffiti adorned walls.
Perhaps nowhere outside his own country did President Donald Trump polarize opinion more than in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, where to many he was either hero or villain.
Israel treasures its ties with leaders of the United States, traditionally the country's closest ally. But Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had an especially close public relationship.
That bond meant Trump's face was everywhere in Israel. His image even adorned Netanyahu's own election posters and featured prominently on the Israeli premier's Facebook page.
"Trump Heights" was the name given to a new settlement in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, after he recognized Israel's claim to sovereignty over the plateau that was captured from Syria in a 1967 war.
Trump's name also adorns the wall of the US Embassy he moved to Jerusalem in 2018.
Such decisions infuriated Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as a future capital and considered Trump's backing for Israel as undermining their own goal of statehood. Palestinians had no political contacts with Trump for most of his presidency.
The animosity between Trump and the Palestinian leadership made him a target of protest art.
Huge Trump images - one of the US leader embracing an Israeli watchtower - have been painted on the Israeli military wall that cuts through the occupied West Bank, joining other acerbic political graffiti sprayed on by Palestinians.
"Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't calling," wrote one graffiti artist, channeling US rapper Eminem, above a Trump portrait in Bethlehem. "I left my cell, my pager and the White House phone at the bottom."


Tags Israel Middle East Donald Trump Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Joe Biden as president will change Israeli politics By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by