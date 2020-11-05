The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

NC Republican who vacationed at Hitler’s retreat wins congressional race

In captions, he called Hitler “Führer,” a term of reverence, and said the experience “did not disappoint.”

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 07:18
Screenshots from Madison Cawthorn's Instagram account show pictures from a 2017 visit to the site of a Nazi retreat used frequently by Adolf Hitler. In the caption of the now-deleted pictures, Cawthorn called Hitler "the Führer." (photo credit: TWITTER)
Screenshots from Madison Cawthorn's Instagram account show pictures from a 2017 visit to the site of a Nazi retreat used frequently by Adolf Hitler. In the caption of the now-deleted pictures, Cawthorn called Hitler "the Führer."
(photo credit: TWITTER)
(JTA) — Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old Republican in western North Carolina who posted selfies from a vacation at Hitler’s retreat in Germany, is headed to Congress.
Cawthorn was heavily favored to win the House race in his solidly Republican district after upsetting the candidate endorsed by the seat’s former occupant, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, in June. But Cawthorn faced a number of controversies during his campaign, including inconsistencies in his biography, allegations of sexual assault and criticism of his 2017 vacation.
During that vacation, Cawthorn posted on Instagram that visiting Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest retreat was on his “bucket list.” In captions, he called Hitler “Führer,” a term of reverence, and said the experience “did not disappoint.”
He briefly took the photos down after the website Jezebel reported about them and other signs that he might be associated with white supremacists, such as the name of his real estate company. But he later made them public again and appeared to brush off criticism from liberals who said the pictures should disqualify him from elected office.
He redoubled that attitude in his final tweet on Election Day, shortly after the race was formally called for him. “Cry more, lib,” he wrote.
Seen as a potential rising star in Trump’s Republican Party, Cawthorn spoke at the Republican National Convention just weeks after the Eagle’s Nest photos broke into public view. He will be the youngest member of Congress when he takes office in January.


Tags Adolf Hitler Elections republican North Carolina 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by