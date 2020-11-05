The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Netanyahu’s Trump-like behavior may have an end date - analysis

Both rail against the media on a regular basis. Both have been investigated and essentially put on trial.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 20:16
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
In March 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won his third election in six years. Then-president of the US Barack Obama took two days to make the traditional congratulatory call, and, aside from the tense relationship between the two leaders, the reason was clear.
On election day in Israel, Netanyahu posted a video on his Facebook page warning that "Arab voters are going to the polls in droves."
The day after Obama called Netanyahu, he spoke out against the prime minister's remarks in an interview with The Huffington Post: “We indicated that that kind of rhetoric was contrary to what is the best of Israel’s traditions — that although Israel was founded based on the historic Jewish homeland and the need to have a Jewish homeland, Israeli democracy has been premised on everybody in the country being treated equally and fairly. If that is lost, then I think that not only does it give ammunition to folks who don’t believe in a Jewish state, but it also, I think, starts to erode the meaning of democracy in the country.”
About two months later, Obama told The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg: "When something like that happens, that has foreign-policy consequences, and precisely because we’re so close to Israel, for us to simply stand there and say nothing would have meant that this office, the Oval Office, lost credibility when it came to speaking out on these issues.”
Over the past four years, there have been many other moments that surely would have angered Obama. There was the Likud campaign slogan, “it’s Bibi or Tibi,” referring to Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi. There are Netanyahu’s many comments against the State Attorney’s Office and their pursuit of corruption cases against him, which he says are targeting him because he’s right-wing. There’s Netanyahu’s longstanding animosity towards the media, attempts to have more government control over it – which is also the context to one of his indictments – and social media posts targeting specific journalists. And, in recent months, his attempts to stop protests against him, citing COVID-19 distancing rules.
These were all actions and statements that Netanyahu’s critics have called undemocratic, and it’s likely the Obama administration would have called him out on it, as its alumni have done in recent years.
US President Donald Trump, however, has had nothing to say about them.
And that makes sense, because these are mostly positions that Netanyahu and Trump have in common. Both rail against the media on a regular basis. Both have been investigated and essentially put on trial – in Trump’s case impeached – on charges they utterly denied. Both of their most ardent followers think the “deep state” – or as a pro-Netanyahu broadcaster has memorably called it, the “deep shtetl” – is trying to get rid of their leader.
Though some of this behavior predates 2016, Netanyahu, it seems, has been emboldened by Trump on this front. He uses many of Trump’s favorite phrases, like “witch hunt” and “fake news.”
If Biden becomes president, though, Netanyahu may think twice before continuing in that vein. Biden has made it amply clear that he plans to put a greater emphasis on human rights in foreign policy, though he said so in contexts that are very different from Israel, about countries that are not democracies at all, like Saudi Arabia.
Biden has not said anything critical about Netanyahu on this campaign, and perhaps he won’t. As the then-vice president said in 2014: “Bibi, I don’t agree with a damn thing you have to say, but I love you.” Maybe that love, and Biden’s talent at finding common ground with people, means that he’ll keep any criticism he has on the liberal values front quiet and make any issues he has known to Netanyahu directly.
At the same time, on some of these counts, Netanyahu may feel like he has no choice but to continue to slam Israeli institutions, protesters and the media. As his confrontations with Obama show, Netanyahu does not hesitate to face an American president head-on when he thinks they’re doing something that endangers Israel.
And if Netanyahu feels personally threatened, as he does by the State Attorney’s pursuit of three corruption cases against him, tut-tutting from Biden may very well not deter him.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court media Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by