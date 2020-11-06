Passionate election sermon by Trump's spiritual advisor goes viral

Paula White battles the "demonic confederacies" that are attempting to steal the election from Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bt3BJOkJIV November 5, 2020

As ballots are counted across the US, a video of President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor Televangelist Paula White delivering an impassioned sermon for his victory went viral.White can be heard asking God to "give [Republicans] victory" and saying that she "comes against people that are working in high levels right now with demonic confederacies and secretes and demonic plans and networks."White speaks in tongues during part of the sermon and says that "angels are being dispatched right now." White also says that "angels have even been dispatched from Africa" and says they "are coming here."Multiple remixes of the sermon have already been made, setting some of White's catchier statements to techno beats and hip hop.White, who has known Trump since 2002, works as an advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative in the Office of Public Liaison, the sector of the White House responsible for overseeing outreach to groups and coalitions organizing key parts of the president’s base.In a video compiled by Now This, White can be heard saying that she has "every right and authority to declare the White House as holy ground because I was standing there and where I stand is holy." She can also be heard saying that "to say no to President Trump would be saying no to God." and announcing that she "won't do that."White can be seen asking a crowd if they want her to "tell you what my thoughts are?" and saying that her thoughts are "the thoughts of the king of kings, the thoughts of the lord of lords. I'm downloading heaven."White’s appointment was seen by some as an effort to appease Trump's Evangelical Chistian base.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.