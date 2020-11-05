Sovereignty Movement supports annexation moves before any Biden takeover

Amid tensions surrounding the elections results in the United States, the Sovereignty Movement in Israel have declared their support to Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich in his call to establish facts in the potential application of sovereignty over parts of the West Bank.The issue has become more pressing to the movement as if Joe Biden emerges victorious from the US elections, his government will resume power in January. Biden has expressed opposition in the past to Israeli plans to annex settlements in the West Bank under current President Trump's 'Deal of the Century.'Soveriegnty Movement leaders, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, called upon all members of the Knesset of the national camp and Land of Israel loyalists, who support the application of sovereignty, “to join the call of MK Smotrich and to exert significant political pressure to exploit the window of opportunity created in the interval between the two US administrations in order to apply sovereignty without establishing a Palestinian state.”
