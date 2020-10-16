The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

In 2020, making votes count is radical

If you’re for counting all votes, you’re by default placing yourself in opposition to President Donald Trump and much of the Republican Party.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 05:16
US election mail-in voting ballot (illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
US election mail-in voting ballot (illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
“We want to make sure that every vote is counted,” Melanie Roth Gorelick told me this week for a story I wrote about Jewish organizations preparing for elections on Nov. 3.
In the year 2020, that’s become a radical statement.
Gorelick is the vice president of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the umbrella body for Jewish public policy groups.
In my decades of covering the US Jewish community, the JCPA is the body most driven by consensus. Its annual resolutions, when they come, have been worked for months through the sausage maker of local and national Jewish community politics, left, right and center. Occasionally the process results in statements bland to the point of meaninglessness.
In other words, I don’t expect a senior JCPA official to go radical in an interview, but Gorelick’s statement — innocuous in a normative election — was radical, for two reasons.
First, if you’re for counting all votes, you’re by default placing yourself in opposition to President Donald Trump and much of the Republican Party. As I note in the story, the areas of focus for nonpartisan Jewish get-out-the-vote efforts run up against Trumpian resistance in almost every instance: the striking of eligible voters from the rolls, the shuttering of polling stations, disinformation about mail-in voting, calls on partisan watchers to loom over polling stations, and Trump’s insistence that the election is declared the night of Nov. 3.
Second, Gorelick does not modify “vote” with Jewish. All votes matter. Federations and community relations councils across the country are educating their Jewish communities about how to vote on Election Day, as they have in previous cycles. But this year, with an intensity I have not seen in the past, a number of Jewish organizations are dedicated to getting out to vote sectors that they say are disenfranchised, among them people of color. 
Read more here on Jews on voting rights. My colleague Ben Sales wrote about how Jewish security officials are on the alert for right-wing violence on election day.

IN OTHER NEWS

Northern exposure: Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigns after a sexcapade ends with an anti-Semitic meltdown. Speaking of Jews in Alaska (and who doesn’t), Al Gross, who is running for the Senate, is the Jewish doctor with a grizzly backstory. He also outraised and is polling even with the Republican incumbent, who this week became embroiled in a scandal of his own.
None too bright supremacists: My colleague Emily Burack talks to Talia Lavin (a JTA alum!) about Lavin’s book chronicling her infiltration of the virtual world of white supremacists, “Culture Warlords.” Burack extracts from Lavin maybe the most memorable line I’ve read about exposing bigots: “It was the most absurd backstory in the world and this guy was just so horny or whatever that he fell for it.”
Fleshing Heshy: Heshy Tischler, the Brooklyn rabble-rouser who cornered Jewish Insider’s Jacob Kornbluh is at once not all he seems (he represents no concrete constituency) and more than he seems (he’s done time). My colleague Shira Hanau finds out what makes Heshy run.
Who let the dog whistles out? My colleague Ben Sales analyzes Mitch McConnell’s mockery of New Yorkers, and Clarence Thomas’s wife extends the Soros conspiracies to the entire Soros clan.
Taking her Q: U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, one of two viable Republicans running for an open Senate seat in Georgia, on Thursday enthusiastically accepted the endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a House candidate who has dabbled in QAnon, which peddles anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. The Republican Jewish Coalition supported Greene’s opponent in her primary; I asked Matt Brooks, the RJC director, whether Loeffler’s Greene new deal would get her GOP opponent, Rep. Doug Collins, the RJC endorsement. He told me the RJC is staying out of this race. 
Denver Riggleman, the Virginia Republican bested this year in a primary by an anti-gay-rights opponent (Riggleman officiated at a same-sex marriage), is using his last few months in office to warn his fellow Republicans about the dangers posed by QAnon and its adherents. Speaking about the Loeffler endorsement, Riggleman told CNN, “If you’re a public servant, you have to make sure the facts are there before you tweet. If it’s insane, you probably shouldn’t tweet it.” (The RJC also went to battle for Riggleman in his primary.) “For people like me it’s harder and harder to find a home in the GOP,” Riggleman said.

WORTH A LOOK

At The New York Times, Katrin Bennhold examines how the QAnon myth has found a troubling home on Germany’s far-right.

TWEET SO SWEET

Melissa Braunstein, a Washington-based writer, discovers a potent ally in the fight against anti-Semitism.

STAY IN TOUCH

Share your thoughts on The Tell, or suggest a topic for us. Connect with Ron Kampeas on Twitter at @kampeas or email him at thetell@jta.org.


Tags American Jewry Donald Trump 2020 United States elections Voter Suppression
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
4 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
5 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by