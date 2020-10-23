The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Trump vs. Biden: Quotes from the final presidential debate

Trump: "You know what? North Korea - we're not in a war. We have a good relationship." Biden: "We had a good relationship with Hitler before he in fact invaded Europe.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 07:29
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Biden participate in their second debate in Nashville (photo credit: REUTERS)
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Biden participate in their second debate in Nashville
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening, with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
To avoid a rerun of their first contentious debate, in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, each candidate’s microphone was switched off while his opponent made a statement on a topic. NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker was moderating.
Here are some key quotes from Trump and Biden as they launched their final bid to convince undecided American voters.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Welker asked how each candidate would lead the country out of the pandemic crisis.
Trump: "We're fighting it and we're fighting it hard… We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away.”
Trump: "I caught it. I learned a lot … We have to recover. We can't close up our nation."
Biden: "If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this ... Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of United States of America."
Biden: "This is the same fellow told you this is going to end by Easter last time. This is the same fellow who told you that, don't worry, we're going to end this by the summer. We're about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan."
Trump: "I don't know if we're going to have a dark winter, and at all. We're opening up our country. We've learned and studied and understand the disease."
Biden: "He says, we're, you know, we're learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it."
FOREIGN POLICY
Biden: "He's legitimized North Korea. He's talked about his good buddy (leader Kim Jong Un), who's a thug, a thug. And he talks about how we're better off when North Korea is much more capable of firing a missile that is able to reach US territory. "
Trump: "You know what? North Korea - we're not in a war. We have a good relationship."
Biden: "We had a good relationship with Hitler before he in fact invaded Europe. Come on."
"The reason he (Kim) would not meet with President Obama is because President Obama said, 'We're going to talk about denuclearization. We're not going to legitimize you. We're going to continue to push stronger and stronger sanctions on you.' That's why he wouldn't meet with us."
HEALTHCARE
Trump: "No matter how well you run (the Affordable Care Act), it's no good. What we'd like to do is terminate it. We have the individual mandate done. I don't know that it's going to work. If we don't win (in court) ... we'll have Obamacare but it will be better run."
Biden: "People deserve to have affordable health care, period. Period. Period. Period."
IMMIGRATION
Biden on children separated at the border: “It makes us a laughingstock and it violates every notion of who we are.”
Trump: "Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels ... We let people in but they have to come in legally."


Tags United States Joe Biden president debate Donald Trump US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time for the Knesset to put the House in order By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Protest movement in Israel comparable to Chicago Seven By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin and how words can kill By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by