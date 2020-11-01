The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

UAE, Bahrain officials express support for Trump amid MidEast concerns

"We hope for Trump's victory, but we are also preparing for the possibility of a new president entering the Oval Office in the White House."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 12:43
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Officials from the UAE and Bahrain have expressed support for US President Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections, amid concerns of what a change in the White House could mean for the Middle East, reported Israel Hayom on Saturday night.
"We have one eye on the US elections. We hope for Trump's victory, but we are also preparing for the possibility of a new president entering the Oval Office in the White House," said a senior Emirati diplomat to Israel Hayom.
A senior Bahraini official also told Israel Hayom that moderate Arab states are concerned that Trump will be defeated and that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will implement policy changes in the Middle East.
"There are preparations in case the administration changes and the administration's policy in the Middle East changes from end to end. However, in both scenarios there is no concern about the agreements signed so far with Israel. "In fact, Biden's victory may pave the way for a stronger alliance with Israel, with the understanding that we are interdependent and do not need constant backing from the Americans," said the Bahraini official.
While no other normalization agreements are expected by the elections, talks with other countries are continuing in the meantime, the Bahraini official.
"Negotiations to try and get more Arab countries to sign normalization of relations with Israel are intensifying, but if there is an agreement, it will be implemented only after the US election and in accordance with the winner's identity," said the official to Israel Hayom.
"If Trump wins, there will be a flood of moderate Arab and Muslim countries that are very interested in taking part in the process that the Middle East is going through," added the Bahraini official. "A victory for Biden will mean that many countries that are currently in talks and explorations about the possibility of normalizing their relations will take a step back and recalculate the risk they are taking."
"The current level of relations and interests in the region is that Israel and the United States mediate between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the Emirates that boycott it due to its ties to Iran and extremist Islamic terrorist organizations," said the official.
A Saudi official told Israel Hayom that, despite speculations that Saudi Arabia would normalize relations with Israel before the elections in order to help Trump's chances or to establish facts on the ground in case Trump loses, the country is not currently planning on taking any such steps.
"I have seen these speculations. There is nothing behind them and whoever presents them as a possibility understands nothing and a half in regional politics. Saudi Arabia supports the Abraham Accords and encourages other countries to take part in the process - but Riyadh also has its very clear considerations, and a key consideration is the Palestinian issue," said the official. "Saudi Arabia will not quickly abandon the Arab peace initiative it has devised. The agreement with Saudi Arabia will come, but in its own time."
In October, The Jerusalem Post learned that Mossad director Yossi Cohen has said in closed conversations that a normalization announcement between Israel and Saudi Arabia is close and there could be major developments following the US presidential elections depending on who wins.
If US President Donald Trump wins reelection, there could be an almost immediate announcement.
 
Yet, if as the polls suggest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election, though the Saudis would still want a normalization deal with Israel, there would not necessarily be a clear timeline.
 
Cohen had emphasized that the Saudis did not want to give a gift to Trump and then get nothing for it upon a Biden administration taking over the reins.
Yonah Jeremy Bob and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


Tags Elections saudi arabia Joe Biden UAE United States presidential election Donald Trump bahrain 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by