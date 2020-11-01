UAE, Bahrain officials express support for Trump amid MidEast concerns

"We have one eye on the US elections. We hope for Trump's victory, but we are also preparing for the possibility of a new president entering the Oval Office in the White House," said a senior Emirati diplomat to Israel Hayom.

A senior Bahraini official also told Israel Hayom that moderate Arab states are concerned that Trump will be defeated and that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will implement policy changes in the Middle East.

"There are preparations in case the administration changes and the administration's policy in the Middle East changes from end to end. However, in both scenarios there is no concern about the agreements signed so far with Israel. "In fact, Biden's victory may pave the way for a stronger alliance with Israel, with the understanding that we are interdependent and do not need constant backing from the Americans," said the Bahraini official.

While no other normalization agreements are expected by the elections, talks with other countries are continuing in the meantime, the Bahraini official.

"Negotiations to try and get more Arab countries to sign normalization of relations with Israel are intensifying, but if there is an agreement, it will be implemented only after the US election and in accordance with the winner's identity," said the official to Israel Hayom.

"If Trump wins, there will be a flood of moderate Arab and Muslim countries that are very interested in taking part in the process that the Middle East is going through," added the Bahraini official. "A victory for Biden will mean that many countries that are currently in talks and explorations about the possibility of normalizing their relations will take a step back and recalculate the risk they are taking."

"The current level of relations and interests in the region is that Israel and the United States mediate between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the Emirates that boycott it due to its ties to Iran and extremist Islamic terrorist organizations," said the official.

A Saudi official told Israel Hayom that, despite speculations that Saudi Arabia would normalize relations with Israel before the elections in order to help Trump's chances or to establish facts on the ground in case Trump loses, the country is not currently planning on taking any such steps.

In October, The Jerusalem Post learned that Mossad director Yossi Cohen has said in closed conversations that a If US President Donald Trump wins reelection, there could be an almost immediate announcement.

Yet, if as the polls suggest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election, though the Saudis would still want a normalization deal with Israel, there would not necessarily be a clear timeline.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Aaron Reich contributed to this report. Cohen had emphasized that the Saudis did not want to give a gift to Trump and then get nothing for it upon a Biden administration taking over the reins.Yonah Jeremy Bob and Aaron Reich contributed to this report. "I have seen these speculations. There is nothing behind them and whoever presents them as a possibility understands nothing and a half in regional politics. Saudi Arabia supports the Abraham Accords and encourages other countries to take part in the process - but Riyadh also has its very clear considerations, and a key consideration is the Palestinian issue," said the official. "Saudi Arabia will not quickly abandon the Arab peace initiative it has devised. The agreement with Saudi Arabia will come, but in its own time."In October, The Jerusalem Post learned that Mossad director Yossi Cohen has said in closed conversations that a normalization announcement between Israel and Saudi Arabia is close and there could be major developments following the US presidential elections depending on who wins.