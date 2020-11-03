US Elections: When do polls close in each state?

With Election Day finally here, there remains one question on everyone's mind: Who's going to win?While we might not find out the official results for some time, we know exactly when the polls close in each state. Here are the closing times for each state, reported by Deadline. > 7:00 p.m. EST (4 p.m. Pacific, 2:00 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in Vermont, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Indiana and Kentucky.> 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. Pacific, 2:30 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.> 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. Pacific, 3:00 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Florida, Illinois, Alabama, Delaware, Oklahoma, Missouri, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Maine, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.> 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. Pacific, 3:30 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in Arkansas.> 9:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. Pacific, 4:00 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in New York, Nebraska, Wyoming, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Arizona and Louisiana.
> 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. Pacific, 5:00 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in Utah, Montana, Nevada and Iowa.> 11:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. Pacific, 6:00 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho.> 12:00 a.m. EST (9:00 p.m. Pacific, 7:00 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in Hawaii.> 1:00 a.m. EST (10:00 p.m. Pacific, 8:00 a.m. Israel time): Polls close in Alaska.