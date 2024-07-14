The Cyprus crisis and Turkish invasion of 1974 - 50 years on

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met last week on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.

The two discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Greece and Erdoğan emphasized Turkey's ongoing commitment to fostering a spirit of solidarity with Greece grounded in good neighborly relations, expressing that these efforts will continue to strengthen.

However, good neighborly relations have been difficult to come by over the years between the two Mediterranean neighbors.

Saturday, July 20, marks 50 years since the Turkish invasion of the island of Cyprus, the ripples of which are still being felt today. The precursor to the invasion was a Greek-engineered coup d’etat on July 15.The Turkish invasion of Cyprus, also known as the Cyprus Crisis of 1974, was a complex conflict with historical roots and significant geopolitical implications for the Mediterranean arena.

The conflict in Cyprus can trace its roots back to the island's diverse population and colonial history. Cyprus, located in the eastern Mediterranean, has a population comprising primarily Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. The island was under Ottoman rule from 1571 until 1878 when it came under British administration. Cyprus then remained a British colony until gaining independence in 1960 and British Army bases still dot the island. The constitution established a power-sharing arrangement between the Greek Cypriot majority and the Turkish Cypriot minority, but tensions soon emerged. Border crossing between Cypriot and Turkish parts of Nicosia. (credit: Michal Osmenda/Wikimedia Commons)

The Greek Cypriots, led by Archbishop Makarios, aspired to “Enosis”, or union with Greece, while the Turkish Cypriots, fearing marginalization, advocated for “Taksim”, or partition, of the island to ensure their security. These conflicting aspirations fueled communal strife and violence throughout the 1960s, leading to the establishment of United Nations peacekeeping forces in 1964.

The catalyst for the Turkish invasion

The immediate catalyst for the Turkish invasion was a coup d'état on July 15, 1974, orchestrated by the Greek military junta and the Cypriot National Guard. The coup aimed to overthrow President Makarios and achieve Enosis with Greece. The coup installed Nikos Sampson, a pro-Enosis hardliner, as the new leader of Cyprus. This move alarmed the Turkish government, which feared for the safety of the Turkish Cypriot community.

On July 20, 1974, Turkey launched Operation Atilla, a military intervention justified under the Treaty of Guarantee, which allowed Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom to intervene in Cyprus to restore constitutional order.

During the Cyprus Crisis, the Turkish military demonstrated its superiority through its well-coordinated invasion. The operation, known as "Operation Attila," involved a large-scale amphibious landing on the northern coast of Cyprus, supported by air and naval forces. Turkish paratroopers and infantry quickly established beachheads, despite facing resistance from Greek Cypriot and Greek forces.

The Greek and Greek Cypriot forces, although brave and determined, were ultimately overwhelmed by the superior numbers and firepower of the Turkish military. The Turkish forces secured key strategic locations, including the port city of Kyrenia and the Nicosia International Airport, effectively dividing the island.

The Crisis highlighted the significant military imbalance between Turkey and Greece at the time. Turkey's larger and better-equipped military force enabled it to execute a successful invasion and secure a strategic foothold in Cyprus.

Despite a ceasefire agreement on July 22, hostilities resumed, and by August 14, Turkish forces had secured approximately 37% of the island, effectively partitioning Cyprus along the Green Line, which remains the de facto border today.

The Turkish invasion led to significant displacement, with around 200,000 Greek Cypriots fleeing to the south and 50,000 Turkish Cypriots moving to the north. The conflict resulted in substantial loss of life and widespread destruction. A new political reality emerged with the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983, recognized only by Turkey.

The invasion and subsequent partition of Cyprus have had enduring consequences. The United Nations continues to maintain a peacekeeping force in Cyprus, and numerous rounds of negotiations have aimed to reunify the island, with varying degrees of success. The Annan Plan of 2004, a United Nations proposal for reunification, was accepted by Turkish Cypriots but rejected by Greek Cypriots in a referendum, illustrating the ongoing mistrust and divergent aspirations of the two communities.

To this day, in the island’s capital of Nicosia, one can see walls and border posts dividing the city into two.

The Cyprus conflict has left deep scars on the island and its people. The division of Cyprus has hindered economic development, perpetuated communal mistrust, and complicated the island's international relations. The Republic of Cyprus, representing the Greek Cypriot south, joined the European Union in 2004, but the acquis communautaire, the body of EU law, is suspended in the North due to the lack of a final settlement to the war.

Celebrations commemorating Turkey’s invasion within Turkey have been condemned by the Greek government - according to Turkish media reports an aircraft carrier along with some 50 naval ships will sail to Cyprus on July 20. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be attending commemorative events, including memorial services, on the same day in the Greek part of Cyprus.

Efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue continue, with periodic talks brokered by the United Nations and other international actors. However, the path to reconciliation remains fraught with challenges, including property disputes, security concerns, and divergent national narratives.

The Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 was a pivotal event in the island's history, rooted in long-standing ethnic tensions and geopolitical rivalries. The invasion resulted in the partition of Cyprus, creating a legacy of division that persists to this day. Despite numerous attempts at reconciliation, a lasting resolution to the Cyprus conflict remains elusive, underscoring the complexities of addressing historical grievances and achieving peace.