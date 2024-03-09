Erdogan: 'Netanyahu earned his place alongside Hitler and Stalin'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered another antisemitic speech, during which he compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fascist leaders on Saturday.

In the speech, Erdogan compared Netanyahu to historical fascist leaders, stating that "Netanyahu earned his place alongside Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin."

The Turkish President also refused to condemn Hamas's actions on October 7 and even stood by the terrorist group in his rhetoric. Erdogan accused Israel of acting as "the Nazis of our time while committing humanitarian crimes in Gaza." He refused to call Hamas a terrorist organization: "We cannot be coerced into designating Hamas as a terrorist organization. We communicate with them openly and stand behind them."

Netanyahu's response to Erdogan's fiery rhetoric

In response, Netanyahu said, "Israel observes the laws of war and will not be subject to moral preaching from Erdogan, who supports murderers and rapists of the Hamas terrorist organization, denies the Armenian genocide, massacres Kurds in his own country, and cracks down on regime opponents and journalists."

This is not the first time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war that Erdogan has attacked Israel. "Netanyahu has gone down in history as the butcher of Gaza, and we are preparing to prosecute him," Erdogan has previously stated.

In another instance, the Turkish leader accused "Israel and other parties as being behind the terrorist organizations in northern Syria and Iraq. Israel would not have lasted three days without the support of Western countries. We are making preparations to declare Israel a war criminal in front of the world."