March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
PA President Abbas calls U.S. Ambassador Friedman 'son of a dog'

Abbas also accused Hamas of carrying out the roadside bombing that struck PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's motorcade in Gaza last week.

By
March 19, 2018 20:33
2 minute read.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraord

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey. (photo credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke harshly against the United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, calling him a "son of a dog" in a speech on Monday.

Abbas made the comment in a speech he delivered to a meeting of the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership at the PA presidential headquarters.

Abbas's comments come after Friedman criticized the Palestinian Authority in a tweet on Monday for failing to condemn two terror attacks which took the lives of three Israelis.

Abbas also accused Hamas of carrying out the roadside bombing that struck PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and PA General Intelligence Services Majid Faraj’s motorcade in the northern Gaza Strip last week.


“We are fully aware that Hamas is the one who stands behind that incident and carried it out,” Abbas said.

Hamas police chief Tayseer al-Batish inspects the site of an explosion that targeted the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, in the northern Gaza Strip (IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

On Tuesday morning, a roadside bomb exploded adjacent to Hamdallah and Faraj’s motorcade in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, injuring seven members of their staffs and damaging several cars

On the same day, Abbas’s office said Hamas bears responsibility for the bombing, but stopped short of formally accusing Hamas of carrying it out.

Meanwhile, some Hamas officials suggested on Tuesday that Israel carried out the bombing, while other Hamas leaders insinuated the PA did.

Abbas also said that the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership does not want any details from the Hamas-run security forces’ investigation into the incident.

“We don't want any information from them. We don't want anything from them,” Abbas said.

The Hamas-run security forces in Gaza have been investigating the bombing and arrested a number of individuals suspected of carrying it out, according to Hamas-run Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozm.

Abbas added that he has decided to “all national, legal and financial measures to preserve the national project” after he was met with rejection by “Hamas and its illegitimate authorities.”

However, the PA president did not explicitly state which measures he decided to take, but he appeared to suggest that they will affect Gazans when implemented.

Last year, Abbas ordered cuts to budgets allocated to Gaza for electricity, medical services, government employees’ salaries and other purposes to pressure Hamas to cede control of the coastal enclave.


Israeli security forces stand at the site where an Israeli was killed in a stabbing attack
March 19, 2018
After a deadly weekend, is the latest wave of violence yet to peak?

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

