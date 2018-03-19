March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Anti-Arab ‘Price Tag’ graffiti found in Jerusalem following deadly attack

The graffiti, in Hebrew, reads “the Arabs of Jerusalem are [considered] terrorists, expel or kill.”

By
March 19, 2018 10:55
1 minute read.
A wall vandalized in Pisgat Ze’ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018

A wall vandalized with "There is no place in the Land of Israel for foreigners and enemies of God" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze’ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Anti-Arab racist graffiti was found on walls and cars early Monday morning in the neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev in northern Jerusalem. Vandals also slashed the tires of some of the vehicles.

A wall vandalized with "Long live the King Messsiah" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze'ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The graffiti, in Hebrew, reads “the Arabs of Jerusalem are [considered] terrorists, expel or kill;” “let us take care of them;” and “there is no place in the Land of Israel for foreigners and the enemies of God.”

A wall vandalized with "Arabs of Jerusalem are [considered] terrorists; expel or kill" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze’ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018

The graffiti comes one day after a stabbing attack in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem, in which Adiel Kolman, a 32-year-old man, was killed by a Palestinian assailant.

The Israel Police said that a forensics team arrived at a scene and an investigation was launched into the incident.

A wall vandalized with "Let us take care of them" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze’ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018


A car vandalized with "God is king" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze'ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018.

Gadi Gvaryahu, chairman of the anti-racist NGO Tag Meir, said, “The Tag Meir forum condemns the murder of Adiel Kolman from Kahav Hashachar by a despicable terrorist. This price tag actions that were done in Pisgat Ze’ev by Jewish extremists will only make the walls of hatred higher, and will endanger lives of innocents Jews and Arabs,” he said.


Related Content

Elor Azaria
March 19, 2018
IDF Parole Board orders early release of Hebron shooter Elor Azaria

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 30
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 29
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    16 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut