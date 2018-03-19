Anti-Arab ‘Price Tag’ graffiti found in Jerusalem following deadly attack

A wall vandalized with "There is no place in the Land of Israel for foreigners and enemies of God" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze’ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Anti-Arab racist graffiti was found on walls and cars early Monday morning in the neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev in northern Jerusalem. Vandals also slashed the tires of some of the vehicles.
The graffiti, in Hebrew, reads “the Arabs of Jerusalem are [considered] terrorists, expel or kill;” “let us take care of them;” and “there is no place in the Land of Israel for foreigners and the enemies of God.”
The graffiti comes one day after a stabbing attack in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem
, in which Adiel Kolman, a 32-year-old man, was killed by a Palestinian assailant.
The Israel Police said that a forensics team arrived at a scene and an investigation was launched into the incident.
Gadi Gvaryahu, chairman of the anti-racist NGO Tag Meir, said, “The Tag Meir forum condemns the murder of Adiel Kolman from Kahav Hashachar by a despicable terrorist. This price tag actions that were done in Pisgat Ze’ev by Jewish extremists will only make the walls of hatred higher, and will endanger lives of innocents Jews and Arabs,” he said.