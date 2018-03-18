March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab rights group blasts 'racist' decision halting land sales

Arab families reportedly succeeded last week in attaining 58 out of 125 tenders for land in a new neighborhood to be built in Kfar Vradim, which neighbors the Arab area of Tarshiha.

By
March 18, 2018 13:36
1 minute read.
Cfar Vridim. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

An advocacy group for Israel's Arab citizens has slammed a decision as "racist"  by the local council head of the northern town of Kfar Vradim to cancel plans to hold more land sales for new housing after about half of successful bids in a first round went to Arabs.

Council Head Sivan Yechieli wrote in a message to residents that his position makes him "responsible for safeguarding the Zionist-Jewish-secular character of Kfar Vradim" and that he had decided "to place before the relevant government offices the demand to create solutions that maintain demographic balances."

Arab families reportedly succeeded last week in attaining 58 out of 125 tenders for land in a new neighborhood to be built in Kfar Vradim, which neighbors the Arab area of Tarshiha.

Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said in a statement Sunday that "the words and actions of Kfar Vradim's local council leader are motivated by racism. To prevent Arab citizens of Israel from purchasing homes due strictly to their national identity is an illegitimate act and stands in absolute contradiction to the principles of equality to which the local council is obligated."

"The Israel Lands Administration must make it utterly clear to the local council leader that his statements are patently unacceptable and that he must refrain from all interference in land tenders," Adallah said.

In recent years there has been a trend of Arabs buying lots in Jewish towns such as Upper Nazareth due to the absence of building opportunities in Arab locales and a desire for better conditions and services.


