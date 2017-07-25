July 25 2017
Av, 2, 5777
WATCH: California Imam calls on Allah to annihilate Jews

ByJPOST.COM STAFF
July 25, 2017 11:40

Egyptian-born American preacher Ammar Shahin gave the sermon at the Islamic Center of Davis California.




Imam in Cal calls on Allah to murder all Jews

Davis Masjid Screenshot YouTube. (photo credit:YOUTUBE)

In a July 21 lecture posted on the Davis Masjid YouTube channel, Muslim preacher Ammar Shahin spoke in English and Arabic about how all Muslims, not only Palestinians or Syrians, will be called upon to kill all the Jews on "the last day."

In a video translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Shahin also stressed that the Hadith (oral tradition of sayings attributed to the prophet of Islam) does not say where the final battle will take place. "If it is in Palestine," for example, "or another place," hinting at the possibility that such a battle could happen in the United States or Europe as well.

He also prayed that al-Aksa mosque be liberated from "the filth of the Jews." 





Born in Egypt and holding a B.A in Islamic Studies, Shahin traveled to the US in 1999 and obtained a degree in computer engineering. He is an instructor of the Zidani Islamic Institute which teaches Sunni Islam to the West. 

